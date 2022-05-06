| 11°C Dublin

Templenoe's high bar: How a small club in Kerry produced six players lining out with three different counties

Mere survival once marked success for Templenoe, but now they could boast players on both sides of Munster final
Tadhg Morley and Adrian Spillane after Kerry's 2017 NFL Division 1 final win against Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Pat Spillane Jnr in action for Sligo. Photo by: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Gavin Crowley Expand
Killian Spillane Expand
Teddy Doyle in action for Tipperary Expand

Tadhg Morley and Adrian Spillane after Kerry's 2017 NFL Division 1 final win against Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Around Templenoe, they know a thing or two about time. They know that time gives and they know that it takes away.

In time, part of their ground could be swallowed up by the sea as coastal erosion slowly claims more earth.

