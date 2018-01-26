Teen sensation David Clifford named to start in Kerry team to play Donegal

Kerry minor sensation David Clifford will make his debut for Eamonn Fitzmaurice's senior side in Sunday's opening round National League clash with Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Fossa teenager has been one of the most talked about youngsters in the GAA brought the curtain down on his inter-county minor career with two All-Ireland medals and a burgeoning reputation.

He rebuffed offers to move to the AFL and has been fast-tracked into the Kingdom's starting XV with Fitzmaurice clearly wanting to blood his new talent early. He starts in a full-forward line that also includes the experienced duo of Paul Geaney and Barry John Keane.

Kenmare's Sean Ó Sé is also given a chance to impress at centre-forward. The imposing attacker has also been tipped for a big future in the green and gold. Dr Crokes netminder Shane Murphy gets the nod in goals and captains the side on his first start. His prowess at the kick-out could be very advantageous.

Cormac Coffey and Micheal Burns will also make their first senior appearances. Kerry had well-publicised problems in the full-back line against Mayo last summer and Ballydonoghue's Jason Foley is given the chance to impress at number three.

