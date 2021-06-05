| 10.7°C Dublin

‘Teams are going for the gap now instead of barricading it’ – how football has evolved over last 10 years

Tomás Ó Se

Kerry's Tony Brosnan is surrounded by Conor Hussey (left) and David Murray of Roscommon during their Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 3 match at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon last Sunday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Kerry's Tony Brosnan is surrounded by Conor Hussey (left) and David Murray of Roscommon during their Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 3 match at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon last Sunday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

I was doing a gig with Henry Shefflin on Wednesday and it struck me that this was maybe the first time I could sit next to a hurling god and not feel I represented some kind of lower caste.

You see, I’d taken a fit of laughing earlier this week when I saw a tweet from his former Kilkenny team-mate Richie Power.

It read: “It’s getting to the stage where football is going to be more enjoyable to watch than hurling. I never thought I’d hear myself say that!” Richie’s tweet was appropriately adorned with emojis conveying his horror.

