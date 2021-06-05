I was doing a gig with Henry Shefflin on Wednesday and it struck me that this was maybe the first time I could sit next to a hurling god and not feel I represented some kind of lower caste.

You see, I’d taken a fit of laughing earlier this week when I saw a tweet from his former Kilkenny team-mate Richie Power.

It read: “It’s getting to the stage where football is going to be more enjoyable to watch than hurling. I never thought I’d hear myself say that!” Richie’s tweet was appropriately adorned with emojis conveying his horror.

I laughed because I know that, in some quarters, I’m seen as a man with something against hurling people. Maybe it’s because of my occasional use of the term ‘hurling snob’, one I use to depict that portion of the hurling community that looks down at football people as some kind of inferior creatures.

The people who imply that youth is somehow wasted on our game.

My absolute belief is that the more sports our kids play, the better it is for them. I abhor this polarising of loyalties that occurs even within individual clubs. The narrow minds insisting it must be one game or the other.

Yes, at the highest level, the dual player is pretty much a relic of our past now, but we should surely be doing our damndest not to allow that happen at under-age.

I was born into football and it will always be my first love. But I savour listening to hurling chat, to the almost lyrical way hurling people talk about their game. When I find myself in that company, I make a point of never interrupting. Not even asking a question.

Because I just love the way that kind of conversation flows, the take you might hear on different hurlers, the small mysteries of touch, the secrets of a nice stick even.

But I hear a lot of them complaining right now. I notice consensus that physicality is being bled out of the game, that no one hurls with any freedom now. They seem to be either giving out about the referees, the rules, an absence of goals or – increasingly – the sense that coaches have got the game in a chokehold.

And you know something? It strikes me that these were precisely the conversations we were having about football 10 years ago. The plague of blanket defences. The recalibrating of minds to a gospel of conceding less as distinct from scoring more.

I suppose Jimmy McGuinness will forever be seen as the High Priest of that mindset and, in getting Donegal to the mountain-top in 2012, he set in train a small epidemic of half-baked, copy-cat regimes that imagined the road to Sam might be located by just creating traffic jams in your own ‘45’.

The bottom line was McGuinness won the ultimate prize with a team that would not previously have been seen as contenders. And that’s always what grabs the attention. Someone defying the odds. Smashing that glass ceiling.

They did so on a game-plan rooted hugely on nullifying the opposition forwards and developing a venomous counter-attack.

Next thing we had specialist sweeper coaches doing the rounds, some of them the equivalent of snake-oil salesmen, trying to sell something they themselves only half understood. We saw them at under-age as well, dragging corner-forwards back almost to their own ‘21’, running them into the ground because that – we were led to believe – was football’s future.

It left us with a game that, for a time, completely re-invented defensive coaching.

It took the man-on-man aspect away, replacing it with supplemented lines and overloading danger areas. And, for a time, that culture changed something even more fundamental to our game. Coaches almost stopped exploring the possibilities of attack.

It’s taken a long time to rinse that from our game, the neglect of what makes it beautiful.

To be fair, there was always something in Jim Gavin’s Dublin inclined to fight that fight. But they still had to endure that Donegal booby-trap of 2014 to realise that, no matter the nobility of your intentions, you still had to put up certain road-blocks.

Over time, Dublin perfected the sweeper role through Cian O’Sullivan with his patience in possession, the decision-making that never looked rushed.

But Kerry won that 2014 All-Ireland essentially on the back of Éamonn Fitzmaurice crafting a game-plan in three weeks that, he knew, would have had some old gods of the county spinning in their graves. It was undoubtedly the most defensive Kerry team ever to win Sam for the simple reason that it had to be.

I know from playing against them that that Donegal team always wanted to suck you up the field, leaving acres of space in behind your half-back line the moment you got turned over. Éamonn Fitz, basically, decided that it couldn’t and wouldn’t happen to Kerry. So he played Donegal at their own game.

And I suspect that’s why the rule-makers probably began over-thinking things.

But the game is escaping that mindset now. I’m not for a second suggesting that it’s become a weekly Harlem Globetrotters’ show, because tactics are still a huge thing with the big teams. What’s changed is the way those teams approach attack.

Put simply, teams are going for the gap now instead of barricading it.

I heard Éamonn Fitz use a lovely phrase this week. ‘Patience with pace’ he called it. Good defence is anything but dead.

Clare are one of the smartest teams I’ve seen defensively this year, but they’re not slaves to it. Colm Collins has just struck a lovely balance. Even Rory Gallagher, someone I’d have considered a staunch disciple of mass defence, has been getting a song out of Derry.

Look at the big scores different teams have been putting on the board.

Clare racked up 1-18 last weekend. Cork 0-22; Louth 3-18; Antrim 1-17; Kildare 2-18; Mayo 3-17. The Dubs and Kerry? 2-16 and 2-15. All hurling scores.

It’s obvious that the creation of space is now the focus of most teams rather than the denial of it. But most teams still have a distance to travel before finding the level of patience that Dublin have mastered in working their way into scoring positions around the ‘D’.

Kerry have yet to find that. They’re still inclined to take pot-shots from distance. I think I saw Colm Basquel kick one long-range score for the Dubs against Galway but, by and large, they’re still playing a game the others can only aspire to.

Dublin’s emotional control can make them almost boring to watch. I don’t mean that as an insult, but there’s such a high level of efficiency to what the Dubs do, something gets lost in translation. Namely, that element of risk.

One characteristic of what’s changing in the game today is that we’re seeing a lot of defenders exposed in space because they’ve been almost institutionalised into depending on support players around them.

I blossomed as a defender under Jack O’Connor because one thing he instantly identified was that I was no man-marker. Actually, I hated space. If I ever felt I was being exposed to it, I’d have no qualms about lying to Tom Sullivan, Mike McCarthy or my brother, Marc, that Jack had sent in instructions for us to switch. No qualms whatsoever.

We were lucky in Kerry to have a brilliant man-marker in that half-back line in Aidan O’Mahony. I had different strengths.

And it strikes me that the best teams of recent seasons have been the ones with specialist man-markers. Dublin had Jonny Cooper, Philly McMahon and Mick Fitz. Mayo had Keith Higgins, Brendan Harrison and Chris Barrett. All dogs. All brilliant.

In my time, those dogs were Anthony Lynch, Karl Lacey, Seán Marty Lockhart, Tom Sullivan, Mike McCarthy, Marc. Space never frightened them.

But it’s frightening a lot of players for the simple reason that it’s unfamiliar. Trust me, today’s forwards are enjoying the game far more than today’s backs. As group defending disappears, a lot of fellas are having to almost re-invent themselves. Obviously, when you give teams time to get back, they will. But hit the forward line quickly and that’s where you find the space.

You see, the game changes because coaches find solutions.

And for Kerry now, the big challenge on Peter Keane’s plate is finding at least one dog of war who will happily go shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Con O’Callaghan or Cormac Costello.

Personally, I’ll always sit down to watch a football game before I’d be drawn to hurling, but this is probably the first time that even the hurling fraternity might understand that choice.

I don’t think it’s coincidence that the most successful team in hurling today (Limerick) is coached by a football man (Paul). And coaching has overtaken instinct. I watched Cork hurlers in their opening league game against Waterford and, though they put up a massive score, there was still something incredibly structured about everything they did. Structured to the point of being almost soulless.

A mirror of what happened football in the past.