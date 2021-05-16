Tame Rebels fold as goals fire  Lilies to a perfect start

Kildare got their Allianz FL Division 2 campaign off to the perfect start as second-half goals from Kevin Flynn and Jimmy Hyland saw them comfortably overcome a tame Cork effort at a greasy Semple Stadium.

Both sides are expected to challenge for promotion this season, but Jack O’Connor’s side put themselves on the front foot as they defied a slow start to keep Cork at arm’s length, despite failing to score for the last 18 minutes.

Cork boss Ronan McCarthy — back on the sideline having served his 12-week ban for a Covid training breach which saw them lose home advantage for this tie — will have been none too impressed by his side as the hangover from last year’s Munster final loss to Tipperary continues to fester.

Cathail O’Mahony, an U-20 All-Ireland winner in 2019, has been touted as the future of the Cork attack and the Mitchelstown forward opened the scoring in the third minute with a neat point from play.

The slick Rebels raced into a 0-3 to nil lead with Brian Hurley and John O’Rourke firing over before Kildare were off the mark, with Daniel Flynn sending over a beauty from his right peg in the eighth minute.

Kevin O’Driscoll and Jimmy Hyland (free) traded scores but the Lilies slowly began to gain a foothold and Flynn left them just one behind at the first water break when firing over a beauty off his left, 0-4 to 0-3.

Cork skipper Ian Maguire strode forward to kick over what should have been an inspiring score from play in the 23rd minute, but instead it was all one-way traffic until the half-time whistle as Kildare started to take control.

Flynn’s departure due to injury on the half-hour mark should have halted their gallop, but a switch seemed to flick as they upped the ante all over the pitch, with his younger brother Luke firing over a point from distance.

Cork were struggling for traction in the middle of the park and aside from a second O’Rourke point, Kildare assumed control with points from Darragh Kirwan, Paul Cribbin and a monster free from substitute Neil Flynn sending them in one ahead at the break, 0-7 to 0-6.

Cork were level upon the resumption when Hurley sent over a free, but Kildare continued to bring the same energy as the second quarter, with Neil Flynn popping over a free while Kirwan added his second.

O’Mahony replied with a free but they simply couldn’t match the energy and efficiency of O’Connor’s side as they reeled off three scores in as many minutes to assume pole position for victory.

Flynn fired over a ‘45’ after they butchered a goal chance before Cribbin sent over a savage score.

The game-changing moment came soon after as Kevin Flynn ghosted into attack to coolly slot the ball to the Cork net after Kirwan expertly played him through, 1-11 to 0-8.

Maguire nearly provided the perfect response, with the Nemo Rangers midfielder unlucky to see his palmed effort on goal go just over the crossbar as they faced a mountain to climb heading into the fourth quarter, 1-11 to 0-9.

An inexperienced Cork side looked rudderless as Hyland beautifully took a mark from a long delivery before firing over from the touchline — and the Ballyteague dynamo was also on hand a minute later to put the game to bed.

Ruairí Deane was intercepted on the Kildare ‘45’ and the Lilies worked the ball down the pitch.

Kirwan did most of the hard work once again when playing Hyland through on goal as the diminutive attacker rounded Micheál Martin before finishing to the net on the hour mark, 2-12 to 0-9.

Kildare failed to score for the remainder as Cork fired over the last five points of the game — including four frees from O’Mahony — but the result was never in any doubt.

A fractious conclusion saw Cork sub Brian Hartnett shown a straight red in the 76th minute.

SCORERS — Kildare: J Hyland 1-2 (1f, 1m), N Flynn 0-3 (2f, 1 ‘45), K Flynn 1-0, D Flynn, P Cribbin, D Kirwan 0-2 each, L Flynn 0-1. Cork: C O’Mahony 0-6 (5f), J O’Rourke, B Hurley (2f), I Maguire 0-2 each, C Sheehan, K O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

KILDARE — M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, E Doyle; K Flynn, D Hyland, R Houlihan; L Flynn, A Masterson; A Beirne, K Feely, P Cribbin; D Kirwan, D Flynn, J Hyland. Subs: N Flynn for D Flynn inj (30), C Kavanagh for Houlihan (52), F Conway for L Flynn and C Hartley for Beirne (both 54), S O’Sullivan for Hyland and D Malone for Cribbin (both 66), B McLoughlin for Kirwan (72).

CORK — M Martin; S Powter, D O’Mahony, K Flahive; S Meehan, P Walsh, M Taylor; I Maguire, K O’Driscoll; C O’Callaghan, S White, R Deane; J O’Rourke, B Hurley, C O’Mahony. Subs: B Hartnett for O’Callaghan (half-time), D Dineen for Hurley (40 temp sub), C Sheehan for O’Driscoll and K O’Donovan for Powter (both 59), B Murphy for Deane (63), T Corkery for Maguire (67).

REF — M Deegan (Laois).

