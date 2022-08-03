I would have absolutely loved to have won an All-Star. For any footballer they are, individually, an incredible accolade. A timeless honour for years of dedication. A great reward to parents, teachers, mentors and clubmates who all helped polish a diamond, over decades.

Forgive the contradiction but I also think the All-Stars are an absurdity. Bear with me.

Where to start. Picking a team of 15 players from a season where the competing teams play varying amounts of games, each against different opponents. Further to this, those selecting the teams simply cannot say they watched every relevant game.

The awards are also victims of two bugbears I ranted about some weeks ago. Recency bias and scoreboard journalism. The players playing the higher profile games towards a season’s climax are favoured. The players on the team who sneak out the right side of a one-score game in a semi-final or final also, exponentially, increase their chances of selection.

There is a multitude of other variables that make them an absurdity.

All that said. They are a brilliant absurdity!

The All-Stars’ complete subjectivity make them the perfect lightening rod for coffeehouse, high stool or canteen debate. Crucially, neither the flippant nor the entrenched debater will ever be wrong. Or right.

Within rational reason, there is simply no way to say unequivocally that their team is or is not better than any other selection.

The deserved recognition they bring to those selected is, in every single case, very well deserved. An honour that will glowingly stand the test of history. Our All-Stars are feared on the field during their playing days and off the pitch, rightly revered for eternity. The feats which earned players their All-Stars are passed down in awe from generation to generation.

One other key tenant cannot be overlooked. The mystique that All-Stars awaken in a young neighbour, clubmate or county man. The realisation that one day they too could be bouncing up on stage to collect their gong. The All-Star in their midst may lead them to replicate their hero or, to go on and in time become a stalwart for their club’s adult team. Both equally important roles.

I have picked a Tailteann Cup All-Star team from the inaugural 2022 competition. Undoubtedly, the team is exposed to all the flaws mentioned above, but I do hope that, based on some reasoning, it recognises standout performers from the last three months.

To give a somewhat level playing field I have ignored league football and considered Tailteann Cup games only.

Having previously covered what I believe to be the broad roles of the contemporary Gaelic football team I have tried to mirror this setup in my team.

Goalkeeper, two man-markers, 10 transition type players (comprising four with a defensive tilt, two with slightly traditional midfield roles and four with an attacking tilt including one playmaker) and finally, two inside scorers.

Undoubtedly, I have left out some who could have been in. There will be players included who many will suggest are ‘lucky’ to be in. There are quite a few others I would like to have included myself.

MY TAILTEANN CUP ALL-STARS

Aidan Devaney: Raymond Galligan was imperious as ever for Cavan with his free-taking and kickouts. The Sligo netminder edges it due to an extra-time penalty save in the Round 1 win over London, two saves in a shoot-out win versus Leitrim and some top saves from play in defeat to Cavan.

Kevin Maguire: Solid campaign despite regularly picking up the opposition’s dangerman. Captains are often seen as important vocal presences, but actions define leaders. His game-winning block in the final ensured the Cup was going to Mullingar.

Evan Lyons: We all love to see a beautifully-balanced forward popping scores. But, is there anything more enjoyable than a wiry corner-back defying all logic, and physics, to appear from nowhere and win a ball they had no right to? This man repeated that trick on numerous occasions.

Jason McLoughlin: Often started as an inside defender but given the task of following his man out the field. Did so with aplomb and showed a comfort in the hands-on marking task and getting further up the field in possession.

Ronan Wallace: Majestic performance in the final. Carried ball forward with purpose in all games and incisive late runs into dangerous positions created space for others to profit.

Killian Clarke: Could have been included at midfield. Comfortable nullifying opposition playmakers, a kickout option and also great awareness when covering any gaps left in Cavan’s transition from defence to attack.

Sam McCartan: Performed incrementally better in each game and was as important to Westmeath in attack as he was in defence. A true modern half-back. Good stock, no doubt some of his versatility was passed on from his grandfather, Galway’s Seán Purcell.

Ryan Jones: After a great away win over Longford, Fermanagh were probably unfortunate to then be drawn against a strong Cavan side. Jones was a prominent figure in their two games and is a good example of a strong fielder who also brings scoring and playmaking ability. Six points from play attest to his noteworthy performances.

Ray Connellan: A previous stint in the AFL is no surprise given his athleticism. Used at times to hold the middle and free up Westmeath’s attacking half-back line. He also won plenty of important aerial duels and was aerobically a step ahead of other midfielders at this level.

Gerard Smith: Possibly Cavan’s player of the tournament. Constantly looking for work in and out of possession and still having the legs and accuracy to nail seven points across the semi-final and final says it all.

Gearóid McKiernan: Another who spent a bit of time at midfield but his skill levels mean he simply has to spend as much time as possible in the opposition half. Physical attributes that suggest the open spaces of Croke Park and counter-attacking oppositions could leave him exposed but a nonchalant adroitness of left or right foot allows him dictate games and build big scores.

Ronan O’Toole: No opposition team were able to pin him down. Creative and also a scoring threat. Elusive runs got him on a myriad of ball, none of which was wasted.

Anton Sullivan: The archetypal wing forward in today’s game. A manager’s dream as he has the fitness to repeatedly cover the ground, the acceleration to break a line in a packed defence and the skill to finish moves.

John Heslin: The maroon and whites’ free-scoring farmer was a handful from play, notching his usual tallies and ever reliable on frees. Got important scores when they were needed. Niall McNamee performed a similar role for Offaly but not as impressive as the Westmeath man – in this campaign.

Keith Beirne: Cavan’s Paddy Lynch very unlucky to miss out here. Beirne was key in Leitrim’s encouraging win over a higher ranked Antrim and was then electric in defeat to Sligo kicking 1-5 from play, including some classy strikes.

Who would you put in? Who would you leave out? And why?

This is the brilliant absurdity of it all. The great fun of it. Long live the All-Stars!