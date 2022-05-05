Tailteann Cup will be ‘dead in water’ if it fails this year – Tommy Breheny

Tommy Breheny celebrates after he managed Sligo to victory over Galway in the 2007 Connacht SFC final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sligo football legend Tommy Breheny insists that inter-county players “need a competition worthy of their efforts” with the Connacht SFC-winning boss fearing that the Tailteann Cup could be “dead in the water” if it doesn’t get off the ground this year.

Breheny, who led the Yeats men to a famous provincial crown in 2007, fears that the inaugural second-tier football championship is “not getting the billing that’s going to make it a success” while he also feels a slightly longer intercounty calendar would benefit its “prestige” greatly.

“The investment by players now is absolutely immense, it’s at a higher level now than it’s ever been in the history of the Association. The amount of time and effort that they put in cannot be taken for granted, they need a competition worthy of their efforts,” Breheny said.

“This first year, if the Tailteann Cup doesn’t get off the ground correctly, it’ll be dead in the water and it’s hard to see how games aren’t going to get lost in the midst of bigger games. The Tailteann Cup will be dwarfed in the middle of it all.

“I’d like to see the intercounty season stretched out by another four weeks. I’m very supportive of the split season, but it’s condensing a lot of games into a very short space of time.

“There were games last weekend that I wasn’t even aware of until I saw the results, there’s too much on.”