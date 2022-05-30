Johnny Moloney of Offaly in action against Dean Healy of Wicklow during the Tailteann Cup round 1 match at O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

New York have been handed a difficult draw for their maiden Tailteann Cup outing after being paired with Offaly in this morning’s draw.

Johnny McGeeney’s side were afforded entry to the competition at the quarter final stage to aid with the logistics involved in transatlantic travel but have to travel to Ireland for all games in the competition.

And after their near miss against Sligo in the Connacht championship, they must raid Tullamore if they are to secure a long awaited first championship win.

And Offaly manager John Maughan believes home advantage is critical for sides hoping to progress.

“I’m very happy to have a home game first of all,” Maughan said on RTE Radio.

“We are thrilled to be in the Tailteann Cup, it’s a great competition. We have two victories with a good win over Wicklow and last weekend over Wexford so we are delighted to be progressing along it.”

Carlow’s reward for their win over Tipperary is a home tie with Westmeath while competition favourites Cavan take on neighbours Fermanagh. Andy Moran’s Leitrim face Sligo in the other quarter-final clash.

The winners of those four ties will be afforded a run out at Croke Park in the semi-final with both last four games set to be televised on RTE.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw

Leitrim v Sligo

Fermanagh v Cavan

Carlow v Westmeath

Offaly v New York

Fixtures will throw-in next weekend, June 4 and 5, and counties drawn first will have home advantage

Match details to be confirmed by the CCCC later