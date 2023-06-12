Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw: Favourites Cavan to face Down

The 2023 Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw has been made

Tailteann Cup favourites Cavan have been drawn to face Down in the last eight of the competition in this morning’s draw.

Cavan, who lost last year’s final to Westmeath, will welcome Conor Laverty’s Down to Kingspan Breffni.

Colm O’Rourke’s Meath take on Leinster rivals Wexford while Andy McEntee’s Antrim welcome in-form Carlow to Belfast after Niall Carew’s men saw off New York at the weekend.

The remaining fixture sees Limerick face Laois.

The times, dates and venues will be confirmed later today.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw

(First named teams at home)

Antrim v Carlow

Meath v Wexford

Limerick v Laois

Cavan v Down