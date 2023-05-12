Tailteann Cup news: Colm O’Rourke hands Meath debuts to three for clash with Tipperary

COLM O’Rourke has made five changes to the Meath team for their inaugural Tailteann Cup clash with Tipperary in Navan tomorrow evening.

Included are three championship debutants.

Goalkeeper Seán Brennan, Conor Gray and Aaron Lynch have all been selected to make their first championship starts.

Additionally, both Ronan Jones and Jack O’Connor have been recalled to the side, with Harry Hogan, Daithí McGowan, Cathal Hickey, Keith Curtis and Donal Lenihan dropping out from the side that lost to Offaly in the Leinster quarter-final.

MEATH (SF v Tipperary): S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, M Flood; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray; C O’Sullivan, J Flynn, J O’Connor; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

TIPPERARY (SF v Meath): M O'Reilly; S O'Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, K Ryan; P Feehan, Colman Kennedy; T Doyle, J Kennedy, C Deely; M O'Shea, S Quirke, S O'Brien

LIMERICK (SF v Longford): D O’Sullivan; M Donovan, S O’Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, J Kiston, P Maher; C Fahy, C Downes; C Sheehan, B Donovan, A Enright; J Naughton, C McSweeney, P Nash

WATERFORD (SF v Down): A Beresford; L Fennell, D Ó Cathasaigh, C Ó Cuirrín; D Ryan, B Looby, J O’Sullivan; M Curry, B Lynch; C Murray, D Corcoran, J Curry; E McGrath-Butler, S Whelan-Barrett, M Kiely

LAOIS (SF v Cavan): S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Piggott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, P Kirwan; K Lillis, D Larkin; K Swayne, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E Lowry, E O’Carroll, M Barry

WEXFORD (SF v Fermanagh): C McCabe; B Cushe, P Hughes, M Furlong; D Lyons, B Molloy, C Walsh; G Malone, N Hughes; R Brooks, E Nolan; K O’Grady; C Kinsella, M Rossiter, B Brosnan.