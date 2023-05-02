Tailteann Cup draw: Counties learn group fate and fixtures schedule

Last year’s beaten finalists Cavan have been drawn alongside Offaly, Laois and London in Group 1 of this year’s Tailteann Cup.

Colm O’Rourke’s Meath will begin their campaign against Tipperary and will be fancied to progress to the knock-out stages, having also drawn Down – who they play at a neutral venue in round three – and Waterford.

Limerick, Wicklow, Longford and Carlow will contest Group 3 while Fermanagh and Antrim will be fancied to progress from Group 4, which also contains Wexford and Leitrim.

Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London

Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford

Group 3:Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow

Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim

Provisional Tailteann Cup schedule

13/14 May

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Group 1

Cavan v Laois

Offaly v London

Group 2

Meath v Tipperary

Down v Waterford

Group 3

Limerick v Longford

Wicklow v Carlow

Group 4

Fermanagh v Wexford

Antrim v Leitrim

MAY 20/21

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Group 1

Laois v Offaly

London v Cavan

Group 2

Waterford v Meath

Tipperary v Down

Group 3

Longford v Wicklow

Carlow v Limerick

Group 4

Wexford v Antrim

Leitrim v Fermanagh

JUNE 3/4

Round 3 (neutral)

Group 1

Cavan v Offaly

Laois v London

Group 2

Meath v Down

Tipperary v Waterford

Group 3

Limerick v Wicklow

Longford v Carlow

Group 4

Fermanagh v Antrim

Wexford v Leitrim