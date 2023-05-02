Tailteann Cup draw: Counties learn group fate and fixtures schedule
Last year’s beaten finalists Cavan have been drawn alongside Offaly, Laois and London in Group 1 of this year’s Tailteann Cup.
Colm O’Rourke’s Meath will begin their campaign against Tipperary and will be fancied to progress to the knock-out stages, having also drawn Down – who they play at a neutral venue in round three – and Waterford.
Limerick, Wicklow, Longford and Carlow will contest Group 3 while Fermanagh and Antrim will be fancied to progress from Group 4, which also contains Wexford and Leitrim.
Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London
Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford
Group 3:Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow
Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim
Provisional Tailteann Cup schedule
13/14 May
Round 1 (first named team at home)
Group 1
Cavan v Laois
Offaly v London
Group 2
Meath v Tipperary
Down v Waterford
Group 3
Limerick v Longford
Wicklow v Carlow
Group 4
Fermanagh v Wexford
Antrim v Leitrim
MAY 20/21
Round 2 (first named team at home)
Group 1
Laois v Offaly
London v Cavan
Group 2
Waterford v Meath
Tipperary v Down
Group 3
Longford v Wicklow
Carlow v Limerick
Group 4
Wexford v Antrim
Leitrim v Fermanagh
JUNE 3/4
Round 3 (neutral)
Group 1
Cavan v Offaly
Laois v London
Group 2
Meath v Down
Tipperary v Waterford
Group 3
Limerick v Wicklow
Longford v Carlow
Group 4
Fermanagh v Antrim
Wexford v Leitrim