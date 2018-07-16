'Tactically, Kerry are a bit of a mess' - Colm Cooper and co concerned for the Kingdom's All-Ireland challenge

Colm Cooper felt Kerry were 'outfought, outplayed, sloppy', Eamonn Fitzmaurice says the Kingdom will be 'fighting for their lives' in Clones next week but where are they tactically?

Yesterday's 1-13 to 1-10 defeat to Galway leaves Kerry needing to win a tricky game in Clones next week before hosting Kildare in the final game of their group in Killarney.

Fitzmuarice deployed Peter Crowley as a sweeper but the tactic had little bearing on the game and his charges seemed confused as to whether to press the Tribesmen high up the field or sit back and invite them on.

Galway's tried and trusted defensive structure trumped Kerry's approach as they snuffed out a lot of their opponent's attacks.

Facile wins over Clare and Cork on the way to the Munster title meant that Kerry were largely untested going into yesterday's game.

Dublin legend Ciarán Whelan felt Kerry's tactical approach was all wrong.

'Tactically, Kerry are a bit of a mess' - The panel are bemused at Kerry's tactical approach against Galway pic.twitter.com/j0Y9O6z4Qs — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 15, 2018

"The one thing you look for is work ethic, attitude, hunger and desire. They looked to have that in Cork, despite Cork being really poor and you felt Kerry were going to go after teams and I expected them to play with a high press today but they dropped Peter Crowley back as a sweeper, that took from them out the field, they let Galway dictate the terms of the game," Whelan told The Sunday Game.

"I thought (Kieran) Donaghy was a huge part of Plan B with Darran O'Sullivan, they didn't bring him on. James O'Donoghue was taken off and he seemed to be one of the players doing well up there. It's a huge learning curve for their younger guys but I still think, tactically, are a bit of a mess and I don't know how they are going to sort themselves out over the next few weeks."

The Gooch was concerned that Kerry allowed Galway to control how the game was played.

"I think at the start they were unsure about whether to push up. They played Peter Crowley right in front (of the full-back line) for 20 minutes and then we could see Eamonn Fitzmaurice telling him to push up. They are a little bit unsure of where they want to go and up front, they couldn't penetrate, they accepted the terms that Galway set for them and that's worrying for Kerry," he said.

Sean Cavanagh was surprised that Kerry were not better prepared for the challenge Galway laid down.

"They were like rabbits in headlights and that's strange for Kerry because Fitzmaurice has been watching Galway and the way they play football. They brought exactly what they have brought during the league and playing that way very effectively but Kerry were not ready for it. Simple as that," he said.

Whelan felt that frustration hampered Kerry and contributed to Killian Young's straight red card for lashing out at Ian Burke off the ball.

"He strikes him. He lashed out on the back and he pulls his arm. You can't do it. It is in the back of the head. A lack of discipline kicked in. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong."

Online Editors