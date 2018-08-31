Former Armagh star Enda McNulty says Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has had a greater impact on the evolution of tactics in Gaelic games than anyone in the history of the sport.

'Tactically he has had a greater impact on the evolution of GAA than anybody else' - Enda McNulty praises 'formidable' Mickey Harte

Harte will go in search of his fourth All-Ireland title with Tyrone when his side take on Dublin in the final in Croke Park on Sunday.

The Tyrone man has also won six Ulster titles in his 15 years in charge of the county's senior footballers.

Former All-Star turned sport psychologist Enda McNulty hailed the impact Harte has made on the sport as a whole, and also suggested Tyrone are more than capable of upsetting Dublin on Sunday.

"I would argue that Mickey Harte from a tactical point of view has been more formidable in Gaelic games than anyone in the history of the game," McNulty said on his 'Commit' podcast.

"You might say as an Armagh man would you stand over that? Yes. I would stand over that.

"I believe Mickey Harte tactically has had a greater impact on the evolution of our game than anybody else. And I'd say that over and above anybody in Dublin because of the resources Dublin have at their availability.

"I believe Tyrone have what it takes to win this game.

"In terms of the mindset specifically, I think fundamentally they have to believe it is possible. Fundamentally they have to believe this great superpower team that is Dubin is beatable. And fundamentally they have to believe that when it comes down to it, in the last five or ten minutes of the game, all they need to do is be in touching distance.

"Then we'll really able to test anybody's bottle, then we'll be able to test Dublin's mental toughness, then we'll be able to test how good every single Dublin player is in terms of finishing the game under severe pressure."

