Tackling our game’s big issue – why defending is a dying art

Watching the ’83 episode of Reeling in the Years lately, it struck me that lads could be jailed today for some of the stuff that went on in that year’s All-Ireland football final.

I say that tongue-in-cheek mind, in case anyone imagines I’m thinking of specifics. But the clipping that day was fairly wild, tackles flying in that left little grey area in terms of interpretation. I’d say John Gough, the poor referee, still has nightmares.

Aggression in the game is one thing, violence plainly another.

Anyone who remembers me playing will know I had no issue with the former, the kind of defending my uncle Páidí liked to describe as “close, continuous marking”. The kind perfected by men like Conor Gormley or Ricey McMenamin with Tyrone.

But it’s nowhere to be seen now.

The game is being over-sanitised, I believe, rinsing away some of its fundamental character. In terms of physicality, the only two sports I can think of that compare are rugby and Aussie Rules.

But the big difference between our game and theirs is that they have a defined tackle. Us? We have an endless debate.

And for an organisation that can be prolific in terms of coming up with new playing rules, the continued absence of a defined tackle in Gaelic football remains a crazy pressure point for the GAA.

One of the best games of football I ever saw was that incredible 2005 Tyrone-Armagh All-Ireland semi-final. That game’s greatness was its physicality. I’m not talking cynicism or dirt here, I’m talking men having licence to go for a ball with absolute commitment. No handbrake on.

But that’s just not possible today.

Instead, think of the amount of time we spend participating in or listening to arguments about whether a card should be yellow or black. The inconsistency of application can be ridiculous, but in many ways that’s a symptom of two things. One, vagueness in the rule. Two, the culture of endless complaining from the sideline that referees endure.

But I’ll ask a question here.

If there was a transfer market in the game, what Dublin player do you imagine I’d most like Kerry to throw the kitchen sink at?

You’re probably thinking my answer would be a Fenton, a Kilkenny or an O’Callaghan. But number one on my list would 100pc be John Small. Because, we have our Cliffords, our Seánie O’Sheas, we have a young Diarmuid O’Connor coming in the Kingdom.

What we don’t have is an enforcer like Small at centre-back. The best teams tend to have a centre-forward running the show, a la Kilkenny or O’Shea. But they also have a number six who will make life really tough for the superstars.

I hear a lot of lazy comments about Small, inferences that he’s dirty. Yes, he’s a player who lives on the edge, but we exist in an age when virtually nothing goes unseen now and I think he’s a perfect example of someone who’s had to almost reinvent himself to survive.

Now trust me, that’s taken something precious away from him and, in my view the game generally. Specifically, the licence to go full pelt for a 50/50 ball.

If you never saw that explosive early challenge James McCarthy famously put in for Ballymun in the 2017 Dublin county final against St Vincent’s, go Google it now. A free was actually given that night, but it shouldn’t have been. Because the contact was perfect, shoulder on shoulder. Shuddering impact, but not dangerous.

To me, that kind of moment was and should still be a part of our game’s DNA.

Seamus Moynihan was the best player I ever saw to time a shoulder. Me? Let’s just say, I was a little less accomplished as that clumsy flip tackle I ended up making on Collie Moran in Thurles 20 years ago will always remind me.

I’d never even attempt that tackle now because no defender attempts anything that carries the danger of a card. The way the game is played today totally favours the forward.

Historically, three of the most basic tenets of coaching defenders have been you must (a) get to the ball first or (b) make sure to break the ball away if you can’t quite get out in front or (c) make sure to get that tackle in to keep the ball-carrier outside.

Those first two are all but gone now because they represent too big a gamble. But now we have the advance ‘mark’ too, so even that third option is virtually extinct too. The defender, in other words, is a sitting duck.

A few weeks ago, I was chatting to a referee at a club game and one thing he advised me to do in management was make sure I got my players to say the things a ref wants to hear during a game. Stuff like ‘no foul’ or ‘get the near hand in’. In other words, persuade him you’re doing the right thing, even when you aren’t.

I did much the same in my own playing days, always roaring not to foul when we had an opposition player cornered. This, I’ll admit now, was entirely for the referees’ benefit. Because I always felt if gave me a bit of licence to go in extra hard.

You have players today like Small and Jonny Cooper and Tom O’Sullivan and Lee Keegan and, previously, Keith Higgins and Karl Lacey and Neil McGee or even further back, Francie Bellew and McMenamin.

Defensively, those guys could do things I couldn’t do in my dreams. They are and were natural defenders, men who could twist and turn and always get that hand in.

Men for whom defending was the art, not attacking.

But their type is being squeezed out of the game now. They’re being squeezed out because bumps and knocks and nudges and tugs, all key parts of defending, are being squeezed out too.

Pat McEneaney was considered the best referee of my playing days and I’d say David Gough might fit that category today. Why? Because of consistently deploying that one word you will never see mentioned in a rule-book.

Commonsense.

The best referees are good, essentially, in coming down the right side of ambiguity. In bringing a sense of clarity to their calls that the rule-book does not do.

Go down the grades though and it strikes me that type of referee is nowhere to be seen.

I’ll agree barking at them from the line probably doesn’t help and barking from the line seems as embedded in the traditions of the GAA today as standing for the anthem.

But I’ll finish with another question:

If a back can’t afford to really go for a 50/50 ball, what’s he then supposed to do when up against a David Clifford or Conor McManus? Call the Samaritans?