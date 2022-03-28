| 5.8°C Dublin

Tables don’t lie – if Leinster football was a division it’d be more non-league than Premier League

Frank Roche

Kildare boss Glenn Ryan was philosophical in defeat. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

For the last decade, as Dublin laid perennial waste to what used to be a wonderfully vibrant provincial championship, you would hear the occasional, half-apologetic defence of the Leinster realm.

Sure wouldn’t it be a great competition if the Dubs weren’t in it?” they tried to convince you.

