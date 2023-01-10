| 6.7°C Dublin

Symbolism of Lee Keegan’s Mayo exit will weigh heavily on Kevin McStay as he quits still at the top of his game

Colm Keys

Breaking ball

The tangible loss to Mayo football of Lee Keegan has its most recent context in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry, the last of his 140 appearances for the county, 67 in championship.

That day, Keegan largely squared off with Paudie Clifford, held him scoreless and curtailed the older sibling’s influence that was at its sharpest in subsequent second halves against Dublin and Galway when he was so pivotal in digging Kerry out of awkward holes they had found themselves in.

