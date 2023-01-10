Symbolism of Lee Keegan’s Mayo exit will weigh heavily on Kevin McStay as he quits still at the top of his game

The tangible loss to Mayo football of Lee Keegan has its most recent context in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry, the last of his 140 appearances for the county, 67 in championship.

That day, Keegan largely squared off with Paudie Clifford, held him scoreless and curtailed the older sibling’s influence that was at its sharpest in subsequent second halves against Dublin and Galway when he was so pivotal in digging Kerry out of awkward holes they had found themselves in.

Rare as it is for a player of his stature, Keegan leaves the inter-county game, following confirmation of his retirement yesterday, at the top of it. Of all the Mayo players that have stepped away in recent years, only the goalkeeper David Clarke was a regular. The rest, it’s fair to say, had seen better days.

Not Keegan, though, who was enjoying quite a regeneration over the last three years. He was an All-Star nominee last October, the ninth time in a 12-season career that he got such recognition. With five, he is already the most decorated All-Star not in possession of an All-Ireland medal.

The symbolic loss, though, is even greater. Keegan, more than any other player, has been the embodiment of Mayo’s painful pursuit of an All-Ireland title for more than a decade now since renewal began under James Horan. For sure, they had many other big personalities and strong leaders, Colm Boyle and Keith Higgins among them, but none trumped Keegan for inspiration.

He always turned up. When they needed something, invariably, he delivered it. At some of their lowest moments, he often hit his peaks, never more so than in the minutes after Tyrone’s second goal in the 2021 All-Ireland final.

For a few fleeting minutes after Cathal McShane had deceived the cover with a glancing touch, Keegan’s forward drives picked his team up off the floor, making them believe again, however briefly, in perhaps the most fitting epitaph to a great career.

He made his mark at both ends of the field. His love of physical combat – something he often attributed to an early career playing rugby – brought confrontation, which inevitably led to ripped jerseys. But through it all, he never took a backward step and just smiled.

His fellow players and supporters loved him for that and drew comfort from it. And for all his abrasiveness, there may not be a footballer who commanded more respect from fellow inter-county players.

Such was his mental strength, he got the toughest man-marking assignments, whether it was Diarmuid Connolly or Ciarán Kilkenny when they met Dublin or dangermen like Tipperary’s Michael Quinlivan and Tyrone’s Seán Cavanagh. When they played Roscommon in an All-Ireland quarter-final in 2017, he was pushed into midfield to track Enda Smith. It had the desired effect, Keegan scoring 1-3 in his company before Smith, so good in the Connacht final, moved into full-forward.

Con O’Callaghan in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final was one that got away with the concession of two goals. But even then, Keegan was unbowed, subsequently travelling downfield to score a goal, his third in consecutive championship matches against Dublin.

For a defender to do that against the greatest team during the greatest championship sequence encapsulates more of what he was.

The consequences of the last two months for Mayo are profound, just when they might have been expecting to receive a bounce from new management presenting a positive front.

On the same day that Keegan was curtailing Paudie Clifford in Croke Park, Oisín Mullin was sticking diligently to tracking David Clifford. Clifford got away for a goal, picked off a couple of marks and was coming back after injury, but still, Mullin could be satisfied with his figures. Now both are gone from the dressing-room, not something Kevin McStay would have contemplated when he made his pitch for the vacant management position last July.

And no matter how it is dressed up, there is no escaping that the combined loss of Keegan and Mullin to that Mayo defence will be incalculable, Keegan especially. Rob Hennelly, Aidan O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor, Kevin McLoughlin and Jason Doherty remain, but Keegan’s departure really does herald the end of an era.

Teams are resilient and voids will be physically filled. At full-back, David McBrien has been showing early-season form more than two years after his debut against Galway in the league when it resumed after Covid, while Sam Callinan is a name in circulation as a bolter for the last 12 months.

Pádraig O’Hora has those inspiring characteristics, and while not drawing a comparison, he can potentially backfill some of that once he overcomes an ankle injury that threatens his league participation.

There’s more, too, to come from Eoghan McLaughlin, who hasn’t had the best run since sustaining that fractured jaw in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

But when they look around now, the guardrail that Keegan provided is gone, that certainty he more often than not had their back. In any team dynamic, that’s a huge chunk missing. Thus, there’s a different context for Mayo in 2023.

They’ve coped well with absence in the past. But this feels different. Consolidation is a priority and initial targets may have to be reassessed in the privacy of their collective minds.

The natural wellspring of optimism that abounds in Mayo at the beginning of each year, even after the hardest of defeats, will feel that little bit more clipped now that their warrior has called time.

Lee Keegan: by the numbers

Mayo (2011-2012)

140 appearances

67 in championship

8-71 scored, 7-48 in championship

7 All-Ireland final appearances, one draw 2016, six defeats (2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021)

7 Connacht titles (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2020, 2021)

1 league title (2019)

1 footballer of the year award (2016)

5 All-stars (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2021) from nine nominations, the most for a player without an All-Ireland title and the most for a Connacht player.

4 international rules appearances 2013-2015, vice captain 2015