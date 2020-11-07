Sweeney's sideline effort vital as Tipperary edge Limerick in extra time to reach Munster final

Conor Sweeney of Tipperary scores a point from a free, late in injury-time of the second half, to equalise and force extra-time in the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tipperary are into the Munster Senior Football Championship Final for the first time since 2016 following an epic 1-15 to 2-11 victory over Limerick after extra time at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The Premier were 2-6 to 0-5 down at the break but a stunning comeback in the second half saw David Power’s side to an outstanding win. Veteran Brian Fox popped over the all important score in extra time.

Tipperary started the scoring in the fifth minute with a Conor Sweeney point but Limerick immediately responded through a well-taken Sean McSweeney point from play.

Limerick took the lead for the first time through a free from their keeper Donal O’Sullivan, however, a Jack Kennedy point from a placed ball levelled the game for a second time.

Billy Lee’s men then put some flowing moves together that resulted in scores for Hugh Bourke and Cillian Fahy that saw them 0-4 to 0-2 in front after 14 minutes.

Tipperary were soon back on level terms though as efforts from Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan either side of the first water break saw the game all square for a third time.

The game turned coming up to the half hour when Limerick fired in the opening goal. Darragh Treacy forced a turnover on the sideline and a slick move involving Bourke and Tommie Childs resulted in a stunning low finish to the net from McSweeney.

Tommy Griffin then followed up with a sublime score from play before Limerick fired in their second goal.

This time, Tony McCarthy was the instigator with an inch-perfect pass in behind the Premier defence and Fahy fired passed a hapless Evan Comerford in the Tipperary goal.

Sweeney immediately replied with his first from play but a fine individual point from Killian Ryan gave Limerick a 2-6 to 0-5 advantage at half time.

Tipperary were a completely different side in the second half and rattled off 1-6 without reply when the game resumed.

Whatever David Power said at the interval had the desired effect, with Sweeney leading the charge. He kicked three points, two of which were from placed balls.

Kennedy, Keith Fahey and Liam Boland also got in on the act with one each and Tipperary were on a serious roll.

That flurry of scores cut Limerick’s lead to a solitary point and things got even better for Tipperary just before the second half water break.

An Emmett Moloney effort from distance crashed off the post and Liam Casey was on hand to bundle the ball into the Limerick net to give them a two-point lead, 1-11 to 2-7 after 55 minutes.

Limerick regrouped with a Darragh Treacy point from play and Bourke’s second free levelled the game with seven minutes of regular time remaining.

Cian Sheehan looked to have won the game for Limerick two minutes into added time but a sensational touchline free by Sweeney forced extra time.

The lead swapped between each side in extra time before Fox booked Tipperary’s place in the decider.

Scorers - Tipperary: C Sweeney 0-7 (5f), L Casey 1-0, J Kennedy (2f) and L Boland 0-2 each, M Quinlivan, K Fahey, R Kiely and B Fox 0-1 each; Limerick: S McSweeney 1-2, C Fahey 1-1 each, H Bourke (2f) and D O’Sullivan (1f, ’45) 0-2 each, T Griffin K Ryan, D Treacy and C Sheehan 0-1 each.





Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; Con Kennedy, L Casey; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan, E Moloney; J Lonergan, C Sweeney, Col Kennedy. Subs: B Fox for Lonergan (h-t), L Boland for Col Kennedy (h-t), R Quigley for J Kennedy (60), K O’Halloran for Moloney (68), P Looram for O’Halloran (70), T Fitzgerald for O’Shaughnessy (71), Col Kennedy for Quilligan (77), P Feehan for Fahey (81), K O’Halloran for Boland (88).





Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, K Ryan, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; C Fahy, I Corbett, A Enright; H Bourke, T Griffin, S McSweeney. Subs: P De Brun for Enright (h-t), C Sheehan for Griffin (52), D Neville for McSweeney (52), R Childs for Brown (56), S O’Carroll for Ryan (68), M Donovan for McCarthy (77), D Lyons for Fahy (81), McSweeney for Maher (h-t, e-t).





Referee: M Deegan (Laois).

Online Editors