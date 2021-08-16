Swagger rises from the dead to turn ill-disciplined Dubs into zombies

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin banjaxed themselves by embracing the ghost of Swagger.

Remember Swagger? Back in the Tommy Lyons and Paul Caffrey days this trademark combination of flamboyance and arrogance was regarded as Dublin’s defining characteristic.

It made them irresistible when on top but prone to falling apart when things went wrong. Swagger ran up big scores in Leinster but came up short in All-Ireland quarters and semis.

Then it disappeared. Completely. It was as though Jim Gavin decided to eradicate it from the Dublin football character. The word itself became an obsolete relic of days gone by. Like ‘Bling’ or ‘Bebo’ or ‘Buying a holiday home off the plans in Bulgaria’.

Under Gavin, the Dubs radiated a new sense of seriousness. Their ability to keep their mind on the job made them football’s greatest ever team in close finishes. Calm, intelligent, modest and exuding military precision, Dublin became a reflection of their manager’s personality.

The loss of those qualities helps explain why on Saturday a side which less than nine months ago won a sixth consecutive All-Ireland title in a row with ease were dethroned by the very opposition they’d outclassed in last year’s decider.

The most striking thing about the semi-final was Dublin’s meltdown when Mayo turned up the heat. How did the long unbeaten run end with something so uncannily reminiscent of noughties humiliations by Kerry and Tyrone?

Swagger played its part. Take Dublin’s new obsession with holding on to the ball for extraordinary lengths of time.

One side-effect of Swagger was a tendency to occasionally lapse into taunting the opposition, as Caffrey’s team did against Laois in a Leinster final. This year’s interminable sessions of ‘keep-ball’ were hardly motivated by a desire to rub it into the other team. But the tactic became sufficiently gratuitous to assume a certain ‘Leeds make fools out of Southampton’ quality.

And isn’t there a certain arrogance too in thinking you’ll get away with a tactic so unprecedented it verged on changing the entire nature of the game?

In the end, the possession strategy ended up backfiring so spectacularly on Dublin, it’s unlikely we’ll ever again see any team go the same route.

For one thing it lets struggling opponents off the hook. That’s what happened in the National League when the Dubs had Kerry on the rack before retreating into a possession-based shell and allowing their rivals to storm back for a draw.

An out-of-sorts Mayo appeared similarly vulnerable for the first three-quarters of Saturday’s game.

But once more Dublin opted to hang on to the ball rather than go for the jugular when the opposition was there for the taking.

The other big problem with the new style was that its extreme deliberateness practically wiped out Dublin’s goal threat. A Mayo side who’d conceded five goals in their two previous championship games against the Dubs were never in danger of a similar outcome.

Dublin leave this year’s championship with just two goals from four matches, their lowest total in 23 years.

Swagger had its dark side. A conviction that the opposition were merely bit players in your movie could lead to an angry reaction if they had the temerity to put up a fight.

Gavin changed that too. Culchie jealousy notwithstanding, the six-in-a-row side was not a dirty team. Its discipline was one of its most impressive features.

Yet since Gavin’s departure Dublin have been more prone to get involved in the kind of niggly stuff they largely eschewed during his reign.

This culminated on Saturday night with one of the worst collective losses of discipline from a major team ever witnessed in Croke Park.

That’s even without taking John Small’s hit on Eoghan McLaughlin into consideration. It was desperately dangerous and should have brought a red card but Small’s decision was a split-second one.

More indicative of a general attitude were the three black cards for Colm Basquel, Tom Lahiff and James McCarthy in extra-time, David Byrne’s off-the-ball foul on Kevin McLoughlin which could have brought another black, Paddy Small’s reckless challenge on James Carr and the last-second felling of Diarmuid O’Connor by McCarthy. Topping it all were Philly McMahon’s interference with the ’45 which gave Rob Hennelly a second chance to put Mayo level at the death and McCarthy’s pointless and blatant impeding of Aidan O’Shea as the Dubs launched a last-ditch high ball into the Mayo goalmouth.

These things happen when a team loses the collective rag. The Swagger habit of treating resistance as a personal insult was evident on Saturday night.

It wouldn’t have happened on Gavin’s watch.

By the end Dublin had buckled. Like Napoleon’s Grande Armee on the retreat from Moscow a once-invincible fighting force had become a rabble to be picked off by its enemies.

It was a sad end, not least because Dublin lost touch with the better angels of their nature this season. A case in point is their embrace of the blanket defence after rejecting it for so long.

Nothing summed up the lunacy of a side with Dublin’s firepower adopting this approach like the sight of Con O’Callaghan contesting a high ball with Aidan O’Shea on the edge of his own square. Why?

O’Callaghan is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the game yet spent much of the year playing far too deep to be a major threat.

So did Cormac Costello. Did they really need to be utilised as auxiliary defenders? On Saturday, this policy merely drew forward a set of Mayo backs who are probably as formidable an attacking force as the team’s official forward line.

2021 was the year this Dublin team forgot to be themselves. Instead they reverted to the bad habits of an inglorious past.

The Swagger zombie rose out of the grave and bit the champions on the neck. By the end Dublin were The Walking Dead.