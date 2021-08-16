| 12.7°C Dublin

Swagger rises from the dead to turn ill-disciplined Dubs into zombies

Eamonn Sweeney

Players from both sides tussle during one of a number of fractious incidents in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Dean Rock of Dublin in action against Lee Keegan, left, and Enda Hession of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Players from both sides tussle during one of a number of fractious incidents in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dessie Farrell’s Dublin banjaxed themselves by embracing the ghost of Swagger.

Remember Swagger? Back in the Tommy Lyons and Paul Caffrey days this trademark combination of flamboyance and arrogance was regarded as Dublin’s defining characteristic.

It made them irresistible when on top but prone to falling apart when things went wrong. Swagger ran up big scores in Leinster but came up short in All-Ireland quarters and semis.

