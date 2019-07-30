Surprise in Laois as John Sugrue becomes ninth inter-county manager to leave role

Laois are in the market for a new football manager after the surprise decision of John Sugrue to step down after two seasons in charge.

The Kerry native had made big strides with the county, leading them to successive promotions from Division Four to Division Two, while also reaching round four of the qualifiers in both 2018 and 2019. The O'Moore county also advanced to the Leinster final in 2018, where they were defeated by Dublin.

Sugrue becomes the ninth manager in the last two months to leave his position after Ciaran Deely (London), Liam Kearns (Tipperary), Paul McLoughlin (Wexford), Malachy O'Rourke (Monaghan), Cian O'Neill (Kildare), Damien McErlain (Derry), Rory Gallagher (Fermanagh) and John Evans (Wicklow).

In a statement this evening, the Laois county board confirmed his surprise departure.

"Laois GAA Football Manager John Sugrue has announced his decision to step down from his position as Senior Football Manager. Laois GAA wish to state their sincere thanks to John for his hard work, dedication and professionalism that he brought to this role.

"In his two year term, he managed our Senior Football team to successive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2, progressed to a Leinster Senior Football Final in 2018, whilst also reaching Round 4 of the Qualifier series in his two years involved.

"He has certainly left the panel in a better position to take the challenge to a new level under a new direction. Laois GAA wish John the very best of luck in whatever role he now chooses."

Sugrue was previously involved in the Kerry set-up as a physical trainer.

