Support to scrap league finals grows ahead of Central Council meeting – but Croke Park deciders set to stay

The Mayo players celebrate with the cup after winning the NFL Division 1 final. Photo: Sportsfile

The GAA’s National League finals could survive the latest attempt to dispense with them at tomorrow’s Central Council meeting.

For the second time in 10 months Central Council will consider a proposal from the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee to award league titles to the team that finishes top of their respective division after the last round.

This latest proposal comes on the back of a questionnaire that CCCC circulated to counties in recent weeks to firm up views on calendar and competition matters that were discussed at a series of provincial roadshows in June.

Some 60pc of counties that responded were of the view that the league finals should be scrapped to create a break between the last round of the league and the first round of the championship.

Earlier this year, Division 1 league champions Mayo had to play Roscommon seven days later in a Connacht quarter-final, while Sligo and Wicklow, Division 4 finalists, were also out the following week.

But even with 60pc county backing, by way of a questionnaire, it is thought it may not be sufficient to convince Central Council delegates to support the proposal.

Central Council, which includes administrators and delegates outside of the 32 counties, may look at finance and the prestige that a final in Croke Park offers less successful counties each year.

CCCC are making a number of other proposals around future competitions and the calendar, which they want Central Council to support at a Special Congress in September.

Among the proposals is one to give counties discretion over the use of U-20 players who are also members of a senior squad.

As it stands, an U-20/senior player can only play one grade within seven days of each other, a prohibition that has applied to a number of players in recent years.

But the mood was to allow counties to decide their own policy with 70pc in favour. Again Central Council could take a different view, given that body’s interpretation of a successful Wexford motion at Congress earlier this year to establish a specific seven-day window that would have allowed more latitude.

Approval for a motion to expand the All-Ireland minor football championship into three-tier knockout competition, after round-robin provincial championships are completed, is also being sought.