Supersub McNamee points Offaly to victory

Offaly are through to the league semi-final as group winners of Division 3 South after an impressive closing quarter saw them pull away from a Tipperary side who will now have to face a relegation semi-final less than a year after becoming Munster champions.

Offaly will play Fermanagh in their semi-final with Derry and Limerick squaring off in the other with the winners of both earning promotion to Division 2 for 2022.

There was nothing between the sides for the opening 55 minutes but an Offaly onslaught in the concluding quarter saw the game go from 1-11 each at the second water break to Offaly outscoring the Tipp men 0-6 to 0-1 to close the game out.

Niall McNamee came off the bench last week to kick three points and he repeated the trick yesterday with three super points from play.

Offaly had the better of the opening quarter and while they did find the net through Cian Farrell, they had chances to be comfortably in front.

Instead, the Tipp men rallied after the water break and a Conor Sweeney penalty proved the catalyst for a turnaround as the Tipp men led 1-8 to 1-7 at half-time with former Dublin footballer Philip Ryan kicked two points to aid the Premier men.

The second half proved a cagey affair with neither side willing to give in. The lead changed hands early in the half but they were deadlocked again at the water break.

Offaly showed their worth in the closing quarter with Niall McNamee to the fore and fellow substitute Bill Carroll also getting in on the scoring act.

Tipp did get a late consolation point from Ryan but it’s a relegation fight for them now which shows the tight margins between the top of the bottom of the league.

Scorers — Offaly: C Farrell 1-3 (0-2f); A Sullivan, N McNamee, P Dunican (2f, 1 45), B Allen 0-3 each; B Carroll, D Dempsey 0-1 each. Tipperary: C Sweeney 1-2 (0-1f); P Ryan 0-3 (0-1m); C Bowe 0-2; J Kennedy (45), Conal Kennedy, E Comerford (f), P Looram, S O’Brien 0-1 each.

Offaly: P Dunican; D Dempsey, E Rigney, N Darby; C Doyle, C Stewart, J Hayes; E Carroll, C Mangan; S Horan, P Cunningham, A Sullivan; B Allen, C Farrell, R McNamee. Subs: J Lalor for Mangan (46), N McNamee for R McNamee (50), B Carroll for Sullivan (50), C Donohoe for Hayes (60), J Maher for Allen (60), A Leavy for E Carroll (63), R Egan for Doyle (70), C Donnelly for D Dempsey 70 temp).

Tipperary: E Comerford; T Fitzgerald, J Feehan, A Campbell; E Moloney, C O’Shaughnessy, P Feehan; S O’Brien, Conal Kennedy; B Fox, J Kennedy, C Bowe; Coleman Kennedy, C Sweeney, S O’Connor. Subs: P Ryan for O’Connor (19), K Fahey for J Feehan (19), P Looram for Moloney (28), J Harney for O’Shaughnessy (30), J Lonergan for Fox (47), L Boland for Colman Kennedy (53), B Maher for P Feehan (53), S Foley for J Kennedy (60).

Referee: J Bermingham (Cork).