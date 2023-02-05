Supersub Allen inspires Offaly past Fermanagh

Bernard Allen was superb off the bench for Offaly

BURSTING to prove a point, Bernard Allen inspired Offaly to a crucial win over Fermanagh in Tullamore.

Introduced as a sub seven minutes into the second half, his forward colleagues had been shooting blanks in the first half but Allen's five points got them across the line.

The Tubber man had been frustrated last year when his game-time dwindled under John Maughan and he pulled out of the panel during the championship.

He certainly proved his point here, showing terrific opportunism and nerves of steel to give Offaly their second victory of the campaign.

The first half was a dreadful affair with both sides ultra cautious and the 1-1 each half-time score is a reflection of how bad it was.

The shooting was shocking with Offaly having nine first-half wides to Fermanagh’s six.

It had looked like being a shoot-out when Offaly's goal came in the seventh minute when Ruari McNamee finished after Jack McEvoy's 45 hit the post. Fermanagh replied in kind with a punch to the net by Josh Largo Ellis after Ian Duffy didn't claim Luke Flanagan’s effort.

The second half was considerably better, even if neither fully threw caution to the wind. The sides were level on six occasions with Fermanagh sub Garvan Jones igniting life into his attack – scoring three points including one from a mark.

As it went into four minutes of injury time and the sides deadlocked, they both would have settled for a draw but another sub, Cian Farrell popped up with the winning point in the 74th minute to add to Allen's superb cameo.

SCORERS – Offaly: B Allen 0-5, R McNamee 1-0, P Cunningham, A Sullivan, C Farrell, B Carroll 0-1 each. Fermanagh: G Jones 0-3 (1m), J Largo Ellis 1-0, R Jones 0-2, R Lyons, U Kelm, S Quigley (f) 0-1 each

OFFALY: I Duffy 8; C Donnelly 6, D Hogan 7, D Dempsey 7; R Egan 6, P Cunningham 9, L Pearson 8; J McEvoy 7, C McNamee 6; J Maher 6, R McNamee 6, B Carroll 6; N Dunne 6, A Sullivan 7, D Hyland 6. Subs: B Allen for 9 Maher (42m), C Farrell 7 for Dunne (55m), J Bryant 6 for R McNamee (62m), L Egan 6 for Carroll (71m),

FERMANAGH: S McNally 7; L Flanagan 8, G Cavanagh 6, C McManus 7; R McCaffrey 6, J Cassidy 6, S McGullion 7; R Jones 8, B Horan 7; J Largo Ellis 6, R Lyons 7, D McGurn 6; S Cassidy 6, U Kelm 6, S Quigley 6. Subs: T McCaffrey 7 for Cassidy (HT), G Jones 9 for McGurn (45m), D McCusker 6 for Cavanagh (52m), C Corrigan 6 for Kelm (62m),

Ref: T Murphy (Galway).