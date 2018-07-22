Kerry were just seconds away from exiting the 2018 football championship when 19-year-old David Clifford popped up and buried the ball into the back of the net.

Kerry were just seconds away from exiting the 2018 football championship when 19-year-old David Clifford popped up and buried the ball into the back of the net.

Super 8s standings and permutations: Who will join Dublin and Galway in the semi-finals?

Today's dramatic draw with Monaghan in Clones meant a first Super 8s point for the Kingdom and kept alive their hopes of progressing to the final four.

So it's all to play for in Group One. Galway have secured their place in the semis and they play Monaghan in Salthill in two weeks' time. A draw will be enough for Galway to win the group and avoid a semi-final clash with Dublin.

Kerry face Kildare - who are now out - in Fitzgerald Stadium knowing that only a win will do but they also need Galway to beat Monaghan in Salthill. A draw there would see Galway finish with five points and Monaghan with 4, with Kerry on three should they beat Kildare.

If Monaghan lose to Galway and Kerry beat Kildare, it will go to scoring difference because the head-to-head clash ended in a draw.

Monaghan's scoring difference is +2, five ahead of Kerry who are on -3 - so it's all to play for on Saturday, August 4.

Group One table (Source: @GAALeagueTables)

GROUP ONE FIXTURES

Saturday, August 4

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 6pm - Sky

Kerry v Kildare, Fitzgerald Stadium, 6pm - Sky

Dublin have already wrapped up top spot in Group Two so all eyes will be on Ballbofey on Sunday, August 5 when Donegal and Tyrone face off in a straight shoot-out to progress to the semi-finals.

Both teams sit on two points after respective wins over Roscommon and defeats to Dublin and with Tyrone holding a far superior scoring difference, a draw would see them progress.

Group Two table (Source: @GAALeagueTables)

GROUP TWO FIXTURES

Sunday, August 5

Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 3.30pm - RTE

Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 3.30pm - RTE

