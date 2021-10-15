‘Super 8s’ series in line for axe

Galway captain Damien Comer spectacularly claims the ball one-handed in the air ahead of Kerry's Jason Foley during their 'Super 8s' clash in 2018 at Croke Park which Galway won. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin series, better known as the ‘Super 8s’, will be brought to a premature end even if either of the two proposals for change at next week’s Special Congress fail to reach a 60pc majority vote.

The ‘Super 8s’ have been in place for two years, 2018 and 2019, and were due for a three-year experimental run, but were shelved for the 2020 and 2021 championships because of Covid restrictions as a straight knockout was preferred due to time constraints.

But any lingering chance that they might have been retained to see out that third year has effectively been killed off with confirmation from the GAA that its Central Competition Controls Committee will be proposing to revert to single quarter-finals, if either of the two structure motions fail. That will have a Tailteann Cup element for the first time, almost three years on from its successful adoption at a Special Congress in Cork.

A Tailteann Cup will reroute Division 3 and 4 teams to a new competition away from the qualifiers unless they win their provincial championships.

Thought is being given to what might happen in the long term if the two motions for structural change fail to reach the majority with proposals for summer provincial championship round-robins, excluding the stronger teams, in gestation.

The idea behind this is to give more games to teams from lower divisions in the earlier part of the championship which would leave them more battle-hardened by the latter stages of provincial championship.