Super 8s LIVE: Ulster and Leinster champions meet as Dublin take on Donegal in Croke Park

Michael Murphy of Donegal in action against Brian Fenton of Dublin.
Michael Murphy of Donegal in action against Brian Fenton of Dublin.
Donegal supporters Karan Makhija and George Gallan from Ramelton, County Donegal.
Niall Sludden of Tyrone celebrates, with teammate Connor McAliskey, right, after scoring a goal in the 12th minute of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Tyrone and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
14 July 2018; Roscommon supporters Leah Flynn, age 9, and Caolan O'Kelligh, age 7, prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Tyrone and Roscommon at Croke Park, in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
A general view of the Croke Park pitch before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Tyrone and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Super 8s begins with the opening two fixtures in Group 2. Tyrone and Roscommon meet at 5pm before All-Ireland champions Dublin lock horns with Ulster title holders Donegal (throw-in 7pm).

 

