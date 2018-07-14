Super 8s LIVE: Ulster and Leinster champions meet as Dublin take on Donegal in Croke Park
The Super 8s begins with the opening two fixtures in Group 2. Tyrone and Roscommon meet at 5pm before All-Ireland champions Dublin lock horns with Ulster title holders Donegal (throw-in 7pm).
Online Editors
