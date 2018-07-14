Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 14 July 2018

Super 8s LIVE: New format begins as Tyrone take on Roscommon at Croker

Niall Sludden of Tyrone celebrates, with teammate Connor McAliskey, right, after scoring a goal in the 12th minute of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Tyrone and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Niall Sludden of Tyrone celebrates, with teammate Connor McAliskey, right, after scoring a goal in the 12th minute of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Tyrone and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
14 July 2018; Roscommon supporters Leah Flynn, age 9, and Caolan O'Kelligh, age 7, prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Tyrone and Roscommon at Croke Park, in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
A general view of the Croke Park pitch before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Tyrone and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Super 8s begins with the opening two fixtures in Group 2. Tyrone and Roscommon meet at 5pm before All-Ireland champions Dublin lock horns with Ulster title holders Donegal (throw-in 7pm).

 

Online Editors

