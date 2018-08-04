Super 8s D-Day LIVE: Galway take on Monaghan while Kerry host Kildare
It's the final day of action in Group 1 of the Super 8s as Galway take on Monaghan in Salthill, while Kerry fight for their All-Ireland survival as they host Kildare. Follow all the action live here.
Online Editors
Related Content
- WATCH: Inspirational eight-year-old defies loss of both legs and fingers in right hand to keep GAA dream alive
- Super 8s D-Day: Eamonn Fitzmaurice mixes it up in defence for Kerry and will have one eye on Salthill
- Irish heroines tipped to add another 'miracle'
- Sinead Kissane: Making a list, checking it twice for 'Super 8s' finish at county grounds
- How Monaghan have turned the tide and proved themselves to be top contenders