Sunderland, the High Court and Garda escorts – Westmeath’s remarkable Leinster glory run of 2004

Two central figures from the historic 2004 provincial win, Rory O’Connell and Tomás Ó Flatharta, recall the county’s immortal boys of summer

Rory O'Connell is embraced by manager Páidí Ó Sé after Westmeath's famous Leinster football final victory in 2004. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Rory O'Connell is embraced by manager Páidí Ó Sé after Westmeath's famous Leinster football final victory in 2004. Photo: Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Like all good stories, the tale of Westmeath’s immortals weaves an arc that pulls together strands and narratives as it goes.

Their 2004 summer runs through plot-lines as disparate as the weight of history, the magnetic pull of the late, great Páidí Ó Sé and something called an ‘interlocutory injunction’. In different ways, they would all play their part.

However, the account of Westmeath’s historic charge through Leinster, where they beat Sunday’s opponents Laois in the decider, begins with some introspection.

