Like all good stories, the tale of Westmeath’s immortals weaves an arc that pulls together strands and narratives as it goes.

Their 2004 summer runs through plot-lines as disparate as the weight of history, the magnetic pull of the late, great Páidí Ó Sé and something called an ‘interlocutory injunction’. In different ways, they would all play their part.

However, the account of Westmeath’s historic charge through Leinster, where they beat Sunday’s opponents Laois in the decider, begins with some introspection.

In the winter of 2003, Luke Dempsey, the man who had done more than anyone to pull football in the county up by its bootstraps, was moved on. Ó Sé, perhaps still smarting from being moved on himself in Kerry, agreed to come on board.

Westmeath are progressing as a county but when they went scouting for a manager, no one expected them to land the big fish that was the Kerryman.

“The minute he came in, expectations were high, standards were higher,” star midfielder of the time Rory O’Connell remembers. “I remember he brought us over to Sunderland. Mick McCarthy was over them at the time. Before Páidí, doing something like going to Sunderland would never even have been even spoken about before.

“We went to their facility and trained for a weekend over there. And after the first session on the Friday we had a team meeting. And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘You’re in f**king cat shape lads’. And after that the training with him was savage and especially with Tomás (Ó Flatharta) – the training Tomás did was phenomenal – we were flying fit.”

Ó Flatharta was part of the set-up almost by accident. Newly-appointed, Ó Sé hooked his old friend to come to a charity event in Mullingar to ‘help him pick selectors’. A week later, Ó Flatharta had agreed to come on board. But if Ó Sé’s impact on the team had been immediately positive, their new manager wasn’t so sure.

“I was saying sure it was mad,” says Ó Flatharta, laughing at the memories. “I was working in the bank at the time. The M50 was dug up and everything. And I said Páidí, ‘I wouldn’t have time to go down every evening, the traffic would be cat’.

“Páidí said: ‘We’ll send the helicopter up for you’.

‘Páidí, I work inside in Westmoreland Street, where are you going to land the helicopter?

“We’ll land it in Leopardstown racecourse for you.”

“Páidí, I’d be in Westmeath before I’d be in Leopardstown.”

“In the end, I said yes a week or two later. And then the whole thing started off. We brought them to Sunderland and then we’d a game against Dublin in Templeogue and God, it didn’t go well. That was the first day we met them. Jack Cooney and Paddy Collins, they contacted the lads and they picked the team. And they were cat that day.

“And Páidí turned to me at one stage and said: ‘What have we let ourselves in for?’

“We brought them to Sunderland then and when we came back Páidí said: ‘I don’t give a fiddler’s about the league, I want you to have them ready for me for the championship. What we’ll do is you work on everything below the neck. And when the time is right, and you have them right for me, I’ll work on everything above the neck’.”

Ó Sé wasn’t lying about his interest in the league. Westmeath won just once in seven games. They beat Mayo in the final round to stay in the top flight, coming good just as the summer came into view.

By that stage, O’Connell was a veteran who had seen both sides of the coin as a Westmeath footballer. He made his debut in 1994 when he was brought on in the defeat to Louth in Athlone.

In his first four years with the county, Westmeath won two championship games in seven attempts. Back then, the Westmeath footballers regularly trained at the Carmelite College in Moate, close to the street lights for whatever illumination they could offer in the winter.

But by 2004, the worm had turned. Westmeath were running on specially built sand tracks. For the first time they hired a nutritionist while one of the most celebrated names in the game was arriving to training by helicopter.

Ó Sé’s pull had already been evident in the O’Byrne Cup final, where 15,000 people packed into the Cusack Park clash with Meath. But his effect as a manager was seen in the first round against Offaly when Westmeath recorded their first victory over their neighbours in 55 years. However, that milestone win was soured by the sending-off and subsequent three-month ban picked up by O’Connell, then the county’s only All-Star, after an incident with Pascal Keelaghan.

It sparked a series of events that would see Westmeath supporters effectively crowd-fund a High Court action to see O’Connell released to play, and in turn prompt significant changes in the GAA’s disciplinary system, namely the establishment of the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

“I probably would have had a reputation for getting sent off before that but this was a time I didn’t do anything,” O’Connell recalls.

“Myself, Gary Dolan and Pascal Keelaghan went up for a ball and Pascal fell to the ground and I went to run off. And he held my leg as I was running off and I just pulled my leg away. But the linesman over the far side said I stamped on him. So I got a three-month suspension.

“I went to school with Ciarán McManus in the Marist in Athlone. And now I was 100pc innocent. And I couldn’t believe I was getting a three-month suspension. So I rang McManus and he said he’d have a chat with Pascal and that’s when the whole thing happened when Pascal wrote the letter to say there was no stamping done. But typical GAA, when we went to the hearing they didn’t want to hear about it. The referee’s report is final, they said. I was absolutely gutted, I knew there was something happening that year.”

Even without O’Connell, Westmeath had built up a head of steam. Dublin fell, for the county’s first win over the city boys since 1967. Wexford were beaten in the last-four clash. Between those games, the sense of unfairness, along with the idea that this could be their summer, grew. And out of that, the idea of challenging O’Connell’s suspension in the High Court took hold.

“A lot of businessmen between Athlone and Mullingar funded it which was great. And I really appreciated all those people who put money towards it. It was big money, off the top of my head it was five figures, €12,000 or €13,000 or something like that.”

O’Connell had never been in court and wasn’t keen on starting as the his story became national news. But Ó Flatharta and Ó Sé travelled to Dublin and sat in a quiet corner of Judge Seán O’Leary’s courtroom.

“The GAA were making their case,” Ó Flatharta recalls. “And Rory’s lads were putting up a defence. And the judge got up and went into make up his mind and everybody had to stand up at the ‘all rise’. Anyway, he came out and was giving his judgment or whatever you call it. And he was saying it’s a very serious thing kicking a man in the head etc etc. And I was saying to Páidí, ‘Jesus Christ, Páidí we are goosed here’. Páidí says: ‘Hold tough. Hold tough. There’ll be a twist in this’

“And then the judge says, ‘However . . .’ and we knew then we were ok. So he was free to play. And Páidí says, ‘We’ll go out now, there’ll be reporters outside and we’ll not talk to anybody. We’ll walk right out.’ And out we go and next thing Mary Wilson says: ‘Páidí, will you do a piece for me for the six o’clock news?’

“‘Certainly,’ he goes. So he does that interview and we go outside. Páidí has to get a flight and he’s late. There‘s no taxi outside but there was a guard across the road and we go across anyway. And Páidí says to the garda, ‘Where could I get a taxi around here? I’ve to be in the airport for five o’clock.’

“The guard says hang on a minute. And he walks away. I saw him on the radio. And next thing a squad car came flying around the corner. ‘Páidí, this is your taxi’

“In he goes, the blue lights go on and so does the siren. And he rang me 20 minutes or so later. ‘Jesus, I never came as quick to the airport’.”

O’Connell remembers only that Ó Sé rang him when the ruling was handed down. An interlocutory injunction, which effectively outlawed the suspension until a full hearing could be called, cleared him to play the Thursday before the game.

“Páidí rang me,” O’Connell says. “I can still hear his exact words, ‘Get your boots ready’. Then he just hung up. I think he said I’ll see you at training. And that was it.”

O’Connell came off the bench to help Westmeath secure a draw. He started the replay as they finished the job to secure the county’s first Leinster title. No one was prepared for the outpouring of emotion.

“We came back to the bridge there at Kinnegad. We got off the bus and crossed the border from Meath to Westmeath,” O’Connell says. “And then we went to Mullingar. There were thousands and thousands of people there waiting on us. And the following day there was the trailer outside the Greville (Hotel), there were thousands there again.”

Westmeath would lose to Derry in an All-Ireland quarter-final. Ó Sé would return for 2005 before moving on. O’Connell’s career ended in 2006, the big Athlone man finally succumbing to a serious back injury. Once on the books of Athlone Town as a goalkeeper, he departed the county stage, grateful for what football had given him.

“I was very lucky. I was the first Westmeath footballer to ever win an All-Star in 2001 and then I got to be part of a team that won a Leinster Championship. To say it was unbelievable is an understatement.”

After Ó Sé moved on, Ó Flatharta took charge of Westmeath for the next four seasons. They never hit the heights of ’04 but they established themselves as one of the most competitive teams around.

“I was with him (Páidí) for two years. It was two of the best years I was ever involved in football, just being with Páidí, the entertainment of it all. And I was there six years altogether. It was a great time, and a great team to be involved with.”

By winning in 2004, Westmeath became the fifth county in as many seasons to lift the Delaney Cup. Leinster is nothing like as equitable now and the winners of tomorrow’s clash will have no bearing on the destiny of silverware.

Still, Westmeath will always have their boys of summer.