Sunday showdown for Tyrone and Dublin while Cork forced to move final Super 8s fixture from Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Details of the final round of fixtures in the Super 8s have been confirmed by the GAA.

All-Ireland champions Dublin face Tyrone in Healy Park in Omagh on Sunday, August 4 at 4pm. At the same time Cork will host Roscommon, with the game scheduled for the smaller Pairc Ui Rinn because the revamped Pairc Ui Chaoimh is unavailable.

The Cork GAA Board announced today that the existing surface in the larger stadium is being replaced with a new reinforced pitch, with work due to commence on the project next Monday.

In a statement, Cork GAA said that any further delay to the work on the pitch could have meant that it wouldn't be ready for the 2020 National League.

Unless Roscommon or Cork causes an upset this weekend in their respective ties against Dublin and Tyrone, the Cork v Roscommon will be a dead rubber as Dublin and Tyrone will have already qualified for the All-Ireland semi-finals.

What will be at stake in Omagh is whether Dublin or Tyrone will finish first in Group 2, which in turn will determine who they play in the semi-final. The Group 2 winners face the Group 1 runners-up in the semi-final.

There will be a lot more at stake in Group 1. The losers of the showdown between Kerry and Donegal will need to win their last game to stay in the hunt for a final four place.

The two final round fixtures in the group will be played on Saturday, August 3 with a 6pm throw-in in MacHale Park, Castlebar for the clash between Mayo and Donegal, while Pairc Tailteann in Navan will host the Meath v Kerry tie.

Saturday, August 3rd:

Group 1

6pm Mayo v Donegal, Elvery’s Mc Hale Park

6pm Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann

Sunday, August 4th

Group 2

4pm Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Rinn

4pm Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Park

