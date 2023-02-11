Summerhill College put foot on the accelerator in the second half to seize Connacht schools football glory

A 12-point second-half haul when they played with the aid of the breeze was enough to push Summerhill College to a ninth Connacht senior schools football title as they reeled in a youthful Coláiste Bhaile Chláir side, playing in their first provincial 'A' final at this level, at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Corner-forward Jack Mullen was in sensational scoring form for the Claregalway school in the first half, scoring 1-3 and helping them to a 1-5 to 0-4 interval lead. However, a string of missed chances (four wides, four dropped short) meant that they didn’t have enough of an advantage accumulated, and within seven minutes of the restart, scores from Mark McDaniel, Dillon Walsh, James Donlon and Eli Rooney had Summerhill back on level terms.

With a host of Sligo U-20 panellists in their ranks, the physically stronger and more athletic Summerhill side were always likely to improve as the game went on, though points from their two star men – Mullen and corner-back Luc O’Connor – kept Coláiste Bhaile Chláir narrowly in front up until the 49th minute when Ronan Niland’s score from play tied up the teams at 0-11 to 1-8.

This time, Summerhill didn’t take their foot off the accelerator, and they soon took control of the game.

Rooney, Niland (two frees) and McDaniel pushed the lead out to four points, leaving the Galway school chasing a goal.

One chance from Jack Lonergan was blazed wide, proving crucial as Daniel Fitzmaurice and Rooney exchanged late points, preserving Summerhill’s lead and setting up a Hogan Cup semi-final clash with Munster winners St Brendan’s of Killarney.

SCORERS - Summerhill College: R Niland 0-6 (0-5f); E Rooney 0-4 (0-2f); D Walsh, M McDaniel 0-2 each; J Donlon (f), S O’Neill 0-1 each. Coláiste Bhaile Chláir: J Mullen 1-5 (0-2f); L O’Connor 0-2; D Kilcommins, D Fitzmaurice 0-1 each.

Summerhill College - D O’Brien; R O’Callaghan, E Keane, R O’Hehir; R O’Kelly-Lynch, J Donlon, J Campbell; D Walsh, P O’Brien; M Carroll, R Niland, M McDaniel; S O’Neill, E Rooney, G Lynch. Subs: J Walsh for Carroll (47), C Flynn for Lynch (50).

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir: E McGrath; E Geraghty, C Hanley, L O’Connor; O Kelly, C Greaney, R Flaherty; D Kilcommins, C Trayers; C Murphy, J Lonergan, O Morgan; J Mullen, J Ramsay, S Curley. Subs: E Monaghan for Ramsay (h-t), G O’Riordan for Murphy (43), D Fitzmaurice for Morgan (56).

Ref - John Glavey (Mayo).