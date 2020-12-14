Subscriber event: Don’t miss our exclusive All-Ireland final Q&A with Tomas O Se

The stands will be empty for Saturday’s All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo but we still want to get the fans involved for the historic Croker showpiece.

Five-time All-Ireland winner, Tomás Ó Se, will host a free virtual Q&A exclusively for Independent.ie subscribers this Thursday evening where he will address your questions ahead of the big match.

Can Mayo stop six-in-a-row for Dublin?

Will the absence of fans affect either side?

To get the expert view this Thursday at 7.30pm, simply submit your questions and register at the below link using the code ASKTOMAS.

Ask Tomás Ó Sé: Live subscriber only Q&A

Mayo vs. Dublin. Ask Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé for his views on the next instalment of this epic rivalry. Register here

Online Editors