Sublime performance from Shane Walsh brushes Cork aside and keeps Tribesmen on the up

Shane Walsh of Galway in action against Kevin Flahive of Cork during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match win over Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Galway heaped further misery on Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. Pádraic Joyce’s side maintained their perfect league record thanks to a superb display highlighted by Shane Walsh’s contribution of 2-7.

Galway moved into promotion contention as new Cork manager Keith Ricken suffered his third league defeat. Despite a gutsy effort, the Rebels are now firmly ensconced in a battle for Division 2 survival.

There was a terrific start to proceedings with the opening half producing 26 scores. Cork and Galway were level, 1-12 to 1-12, at half-time following a high-quality first period.

Blake Murphy got Cork up and running courtesy of a superb goal. Not to be outdone, Walsh raced through and was hauled down for a penalty shortly after. The Galway centre-forward dusted himself down and sent the ball into the bottom corner.

Dylan McHugh, Walsh, Matthew Tierney and Dessie Conneely helped the Connacht side move 1-8 to 1-4 in front. Cork responded with Steven Sherlock kicking four consecutive frees and Murphy added a cracking score. Cork were back in business and in front after 30 minutes.

A long injury-time permitted Galway regain the lead however, before late Tadhg Corkery and John O’Rourke scores levelled matters at the break.

The second half proved a tighter affair until Galway embarked on a scoring spree after 51 minutes. Damien Comer gathered possession and managed to score a goal despite the close attention of two Cork defenders.

Worse was to follow for Cork as Walsh slalomed through and fired to the net for 3-16 to 1-15. Walsh continued to torment Cork by adding three points to confirm his team’s victory. Creditably, Cork kept pressing forward and were rewarded with a late goal from substitute Daniel O’Connell.

Scorers – Galway: S Walsh 2-7 (1-0 pen, 4f); D Comer 1-1; R Finnerty 0-4; M Tierney, D Conneely, D McHugh 0-2 each; O Gallagher, P Conroy, K Molloy, T Gill 0-1 each. Cork: S Sherlock 0-10 (6f); B Murphy 1-2; D O’Connell 1-0; I Maguire, K O’Donovan, T Corkery, R Maguire, J O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Galway: C Flaherty; K Molloy, S Kelly, L Silke; D McHugh, J Daly, J Heaney; P Conroy, P Kelly; M Tierney, S Walsh, O Gallagher; R Finnerty, D Comer, D Conneely. Subs: T Gill for McHugh (15, blood), D McHugh for Gill (26, blood), C Sweeney for Gallagher (39), T Gill for Kelly (54), F Ó Laoí for Heaney (60), D Silke for Walsh (63), N Daly for Conroy (68).

Cork: C Kelly; B Hennessy, K Flahive, T Corkery; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, R Maguire; D Dineen, F Herlihy, C O’Callaghan; B Murphy, S Sherlock, J O’Rourke. Subs: C Kiely for Meehan (43), P Allen for Corkery (57), E McSweeney for Hennessy (60), D O’Connell for O’Rourke (63), M Martin for Kelly (65).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).