Sublime Jack McCaffrey stars for Dublin as defending champions ease past Galway

Jack McCaffrey of Dublin in action against Seán Armstrong of Galway during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin.
Former Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey showed he was back to his best as he won man-of-the-match in Dublin's comprehensive victory over Galway in their All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park this afternoon.

The Clontarf man's performance was all the more remarkable coming less than a year after the cruciate knee injury he suffered in last year's All-Ireland final that kept him sidelined for the start of this season.

The 2015 Footballer of the Year picked up the man-of-the-match award for his performance, and has surely solidified his place in Jim Gavin's starting team after playing a role off the bench as he returned from injury earlier in the season.

The 24-year-old played a part in both attack and defence, claiming several of Ruairi Lavelle's kickouts and setting up Dublin's only goal as he played Niall Scully in behind the Galway defence with a perfectly weighted pass.

McCaffrey however was quick to highlight the importance of Dublin's strength in depth as they pulled away from Galway in the second half.

"We've such a strong bench," McCaffrey told RTE Sport.

"We've such faith in the team side of things, and the lads who will come in will finish strong for us, that you just stick to the gameplan and don't lose sight of that.

"Look at some of the lads who came in there today and were flying, lads who could have been picked and weren't, everybody is just pushing each other, we're in a very good place at the moment."

