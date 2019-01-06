Strong second half showing sees Westmeath overcome favourites Kildare in O'Byrne Cup

WESTMEATH caused a minor surprise in the midlands today to send 14-man Kildare hurtling out of the Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup.

WESTMEATH caused a minor surprise in the midlands today to send 14-man Kildare hurtling out of the Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup.

Capitalising on the visitors’ numerical disadvantage following Paschal Connell’s double-yellow dismissal on the half-hour, the hosts turned a one-point half-time deficit into an ultimately comfortable six-point victory at The Downs GAA club.

The result saw Jack Cooney’s charges leapfrog the Lilywhites and claim top spot in their group, and their reward is a semi-final derby date with Longford next weekend.

Fionn Dowling opened the scoring for Kildare inside 12 seconds but both sides enjoyed periods of supremacy in an evenly fought first half. David Slattery’s 19th minute goal, latching onto a loose ball that broke in the goalmouth, gave Kildare a two-point lead, soon extended by a drilled '45' from the impressive Neil Flynn.

Yet Westmeath kept snapping at their heels and the game took another twist when rival midfielders Seán Flanagan and Conway were booked for an off-the-ball skirmish – a fatal result for the latter who was already on yellow.

Kieran Martin’s injury-time free made it 0-7 to 1-5 at the break and, within 15 seconds of the restart, Joe Halligan bundled home Westmeath’s only goal – despite Mark Dempsey’s vain attempts to stop the ball crossing the line.

The hosts never looked back, with Ger Egan delivering a Man of the Match display, ably supported by Ronan O’Toole and sweeper James Dolan, whereas Kildare lost their way badly and only managed two Flynn points, one from play, over the entire second half.

SCORERS - Westmeath: G Egan 0-6 (2f, 1 mark), J Halligan 1-0, R O’Toole 0-3 (2 marks), D Lynch, K Martin (1f) S Duncan, N O’Reilly 0-1 each. Kildare: N Flynn 0-6 (1 mark, 1 ‘45’, 1 f), D Slattery 1-0, F Dowling 0-1.

WESTMEATH: K Fagan; B Sayeh, R Wallace, K Daly; D Lynch, J Dolan, N O’Reilly; N Mulligan, S Flanagan; R O’Toole, C McCormack, G Egan; S Duncan, K Martin, J Halligan. SUBS: J Maxwell for Daly (52), G Leech for Martin (59), S Pettit for Halligan (60), N Cully for Flanagan (69), J Moran for Mulligan (inj 71).

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M Barrett, M Hyland; D Malone, E Doyle, J Murray; F Dowling, P Connell; D Slattery, A Tyrrell, C Hartley; N Flynn, B McCormack, P Fogarty. SUBS: K Feely for McCormack (33), A Masterson for Fogarty (ht), K Cribbin for Malone (ht), E O Flaherty for McCormack (45), P Brophy for Slattery (49), D Hyland for M Hyland (49), C O’Donoghue for Dowling (56), J Gibbons for Murray (60), P Nash for Tyrrell (62).

REF: B Tiernan (Dublin).

Online Editors