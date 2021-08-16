Strong mind and body helping to make O’Hora a new kind of Mayo hero

Pádraig O'Hora of Mayo celebrates with his children Caiden and Mila-Rae after his side's victory over Dublin on Saturday. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

‘Selection is not all about who is the fittest or strongest. It’s as much about mental toughness, the ability to endure and a dogged determination to never quit.’ – RTÉ.ie



On RTÉ’s Special Forces, Ultimate Hell Week, he was identified only as ‘Number 23’.

A few months later, he was the new defender attracting as much attention for having a pony-tail as a string of gritty performances in a newly configured, but still-shaky Mayo defence.

Now he is just Pádraig O’Hora. Mayo’s tungsten full-back. Man of the match on Saturday night against Dublin, a victory nine years in the making.

Over the past 18 months, Mayo’s entire defence has been recast with youth and pace and vibrancy.

But O’Hora, who is now 28, may just prove to be the most significant emergence.

On Saturday night, as the Empire crumbled, Mayo were relentless in pounding it to rubble.

But it’s worth recalling that at one stage, Dublin – masters of control and possession – were seven points up.

“We love a battle,” as O’Hora himself said afterwards when he collected RTÉ’s Man of the Match award. “We always seem to put ourselves at the bottom of the hill before we go climbing it.

“We knew what we needed to do. We put in the work all year. It’s an outrageous squad. Everybody put in a shift and we turned them over like we planned to.”

Many exceptional individual Mayo performances were required to bring them back level.

Lee Keegan was irrepressible. Tommy Conroy found both space and his range at a very convenient time in the game. Robbie Hennelly’s nerve and kicking were truly exceptional, a performance of genuine redemption.

But in O’Hora, Mayo had reinforced steel at full-back. A hard base they have very often lacked in those big defeats to Dublin over the past nine years.

According to the series description, candidates for ‘Ultimate Hell Week’, which aired in 2019, were required to pass “rigorous physical, stress and mental tests, including fitness, water confidence, navigation and aptitude.

“Specific tests include cold-water endurance, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.”

The 28 were also subjected to interrogation techniques developed by the British military later deemed illegal by the European Court of Human Rights.

In all, he had 13 hours’ sleep over seven nights.

So if O’Hora didn’t baulk at the challenge of marking Con O’Callaghan and then Ciarán Kilkenny, or panic after the former started with a score and won a couple of balls on Saturday night, it’s not surprising.

His tackling was ferocious but also technically sound, each repelled attack adding to his poise.

He contested every 50/50, constantly shepherded his man towards the sideline; pestering and harassing, poised to flick a hand in.

For context, Saturday was only O’Hora’s second championship start.

Two of his three previous appearances were off the bench. And with Oisín Mullin injured, he inherited an even greater responsibility for quelling Dublin’s match-winners.

He has taken a road very much less travelled into this Mayo team.

Having been on the panel briefly under Stephen Rochford, where he never made a competitive appearance, O’Hora took two years away from football completely.

He took up karate, trained in kickboxing and MMA, competed in Jiu-Jitsu.

In the past, he has also spoken about his interest in yoga and meditation, his belief that a strong mind will automatically lead to a strong body.

On Saturday night, he celebrated with his two children, Caiden and Mila-Rae.

As he gave an interview to RTÉ, O’Hora’s words were drowned out to everyone in Croke Park by an ecstatic and appreciative Mayo public.

But asked whether he was

confident the team could keep the momentum going ahead of yet another All-Ireland final, O’Hora replied quickly and

succinctly: “Absolutely, we have only one plan.”