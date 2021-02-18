Stop turning players into ‘robots’ – Moran

Kerry star David Moran feels that some club managers are forcing players away from the game by trying to turn them into “robots.”

The two-time All-Ireland winner believes that retention rates are dropping off in clubs due to big demands from pushy managers.

“The commitment has to match the fun element,” Moran said as part of the New York GAA winter webinar series. “I think sometimes people want too much commitment, especially from club players. It’s different at county, that’s a different set-up.

“But from a club and young people’s point of view, it is almost like the sacrifice is as important as the journey and that it’s kind of wasting your time or the training doesn’t count unless you are doing it at six o’clock in the morning or this type of thing.

“The balance is between making sure that there is a decent level of commitment, in that you are hitting all the boxes, but also, that it’s enjoyable. It is not a chore, and you are not bringing guys down half the length of the country and then training at seven o’clock in the morning so they can’t meet their friends the night before.

“At club level, that’s where a lot of people have stopped playing football. Sometimes managers are trying so hard to make people into robots, or whatever, in terms of dedication and commitment, It takes the fun out of it and all of a sudden you are surprised why people have stopped playing.”

