Steven Sherlock inspires Cork to McGrath Cup final berth with resounding win over Clare

This year’s McGrath Cup decider will be between Cork and Limerick after John Cleary’s Rebels continued their 100 per cent start to the season with a merited eight-point win over a disappointing Clare side in breezy West Clare.

Clare never got to the same level as they did when narrowly losing to Kerry last Sunday, while Cork didn’t need to hit the heights of their five-goal performance against the Kingdom, but could just as easily had the same tally of green flags and turned this into a rout.

Two was enough though, with man-of-the-match Steven Sherlock’s 52-minute strike putting real daylight between the sides as Cork moved 1-8 to 0-6 clear, before Chris Jones’ goal three minutes from time ensured a double scores victory for a Cork side that dominated from the off.

They were on their way by the half-time, thanks to building up a 0-6 to 0-3 lead, with Stephen Sherlock (3) and captain Brian Hurley (2) showing the way against a Clare side that only raised some bit of a cheer with good points from play by Jamie Malone and Pearse Lillis.

The home side did improve on the turnover with frees by Keelan Sexton and Eoin Cleary leaving only two between them by the 50th minute, but once Sherlock rifled to the net the result was never in doubt.

Scorers – Cork: S Sherlock (1-6, 3f), C Jones (1-1), B Hurley (0-3, 1f). Clare: K Sexton (0-3f), E Cleary (0-2f), J Malone (0-1), P Lillis (0-1), P Collins (0-1).

Cork: C Kelly; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, S Meehan, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, J O’Rourke, B O’Driscoll; C Jones, B Hurley, S Sherlock. Subs: R Maguire for Meehan (50), T Clancy for O’Mahony (50), R Deane for McSweeney (54), C O’Hanlon for O’Rourke (64), C Kiely for Shanley (64), S Merritt for Fahy (66), P Ring for Walsh (67), P Walsh for Maguire (71), F Herlihy for O’Driscoll (71), M Cronin for Jones (71).

Clare: D Sexton; D Nagle, C Brennan, R Lanigan; A Sweeney, J Malone, C O’Dea; D Bonhannon, B McNamara; D Coughlan, E Cleary, C Downes; A Griffin, K Sexton, K Sexton, D Walsh. Subs: P Lills for Malone (26) inj, D O’Neill for McNamara (Half-Time), G Cooney for Walsh (Half-Time), P Collins for Downes (Half-Time), M McInerney for Griffin (52), M Garry for Nagle (57), T McDonald for Coughlan (60), M Doherty for Sweeney (63), T Meenahan for Sexton (65), F Ginnane for Lanigan (65).