Steven Poacher departs Roscommon senior football team role

Steven Poacher has departed the Roscommon senior football management team after just one season.

The Down native paid tribute to manager Anthony Cunningham while admitting it had been a “very difficult year”.

The Rossies’ roller coaster Allianz League existence continued with another bout of relegation back to Division 2, and they then suffered a deflating Connacht SFC exit to Galway at the semi-final stage.

Poacher, who previously played a pivotal coaching role in the ‘Carlow rising’ under Turlough O’Brien, confirmed his departure on Twitter, posting a photograph of himself and Cunningham looking onto the pitch in Dr Hyde Park.

“Despite being a very difficult year, I thoroughly enjoyed every minute working with this man, a true gentleman & Gael. Many thanks to Anthony & all at @RoscommonGAA who made me feel very welcome, a football mad county. Time to focus my energies closer to home,” he tweeted.