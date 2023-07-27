Stephen O'Brien to start instead of Adrian Spillane for Kerry in All-Ireland football final

Stephen O’Brien has been named in the Kerry team to start Sunday’s All-Ireland final clash with Dublin in Croke Park.

O’Brien, who started the 2014 and 2022 All Ireland finals which Kerry won, was introduced for Adrian Spillane at half-time in the semi-final win over Derry and capped a fine display with a point as the Kingdom rallied late to see off the back-to-back Ulster champions.

It’s a notable move from manager Jack O'Connor given that O’Brien is the only Kerry substitute to have come on and scored for the Kingdom since the start of the All-Ireland series.

And he has been rewarded for that impact with a starting berth for Sunday’s decider – which will be his 50th championship appearance for Kerry – with Spillane named on the bench. Listry’s Ronan Buckley is also named in the match day squad with Seán O’Brien dropping out.

The fit again Killian Spillane is also named on the bench alongside the likes of Micheál Burns and Brian Ó Beaglaoich. Spillane replaces Tony Brosnan who misses out on the match day panel through illness.

Otherwise Jack O’Connor has named an unchanged team from the one that eventually came good against the Oak Leaf County with star man and captain David Clifford named at full forward where he is flanked by brother Paudie and Dingle's Paul Geaney.

Sunday’s showdown will be the 33rd championship meeting between the counties since they first met in 1892. Kerry have won 18 times to Dublin’s 11 while there were three draws from the previous 32 clashes.

Kerry’s famous win in last year’s semi-final – which arrived thanks to a booming Seán O’Shea free – was their first against Dublin since the 2009 All-Ireland quarter final. Dublin beat Kerry five times along with one draw between 2011 and 2019.

Kerry (All-Ireland SFC v Dublin): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney SUBS: S Murphy, A Spillane, B O Beaglaoich, M Breen, BD O’Sullivan, R Murphy, M Burns, K Spillane, D Casey, D O’Sullivan, R Buckley.