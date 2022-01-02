Stephen Coen announced as Mayo captain for 2022 season

Stephen Coen of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final loss to Tyrone. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Stephen Coen will captain the Mayo footballers for 2022, it has been confirmed.

And Mayo supporters will hope that the Hollymount/Carramore man’s promotion will be a good omen for them after he led the county to All-Ireland success at both minor and U21 grade.

The now 26-year-old skippered Mayo’s 2013 U18 side to success when beating a Tyrone side in the final that contained the likes of Frank Burns and Conor McKenna. That pair were part of the Red Hand set up that beat Mayo in the 2021 senior decider.

And Coen was successful as a captain once again in 2016 when the Mayo U21 side saw off Cork in a dramatic final that saw the Mayo men hit the net five times.

It has also been confirmed that Patrick Durcan and Tommy Conroy will act as vice-captains for the coming season.

Coen replaces Aidan O’Shea as skipper, who led the side to successive All-Ireland final appearances in the last two seasons.

The 31 year old was replaced in their famous come-from-behind All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin last year.

Speaking last October, Mayo manager James Horan admitted the timing of a media engagement by O’Shea last season “wasn’t good” but he also defended the Breaffy star saying he and other Mayo players were “amazing at what they do for the local community”.

Coen could lead Mayo out for the first time on Friday when they take on Galway in a Connacht league game in the province’s AirDome on Friday.

Their league campaign starts with a clash with Donegal on January 30. That game has been moved to Markievicz Park in Sligo as Hastings Insurance Brokers MacHale Park pitch is under renovation.