It was a bit like the JFK assassination. One of those ‘where were you?’ moments.

Where were you when Stephen Cluxton made his comeback for Dublin?

I’ll tell you where I was. Omagh.

Co-commentary for BBC on the Tyrone/Armagh Division 1 game. A grand, sunny afternoon; a spring breeze in the air and a decent game to keep us occupied.

Ten minutes into the second half, my phone buzzed with a message from someone who sent me a picture of a fella in a hat sitting on the Dublin bench with the caption, ‘Guess who?’

I was shocked, then giddy. Ah lads. What a move!

Clucko has taken some role in the Dublin management team. Great bit of business by Dessie. A different perspective. Fair play. Didn’t see that one coming.

Then I was told he was togged out. He did the warm-up. He’s back in the squad! A week later, I still can’t fully wrap my head around that.

There are no downsides to it. None.

There’s a theory that when you leave a panel, that space in the leadership is taken up. That you can’t come back in and have the same influence or be the same person.

That absolutely, categorically, won’t be the case here. If management brought Stephen Cluxton back into the squad, it’s because they want him to be there 100pc, doing the things he always did and always does.

Otherwise, what’s the point?

Stephen couldn’t do it any other way, even if he wanted to. He is totally genuine. Always on the level. There’s never any act with Clucko.

You have to take him as he is.

If I had to use one word to describe Stephen Cluxton, it’s ‘pure’. He is, in every sense, a purist.

Only a tiny number of people I played with have that quality. Cluxton and maybe Mick Fitzsimons and Con O’Callaghan. Those three are literally only there for the football. No bells or whistles of being a Dublin player or an inter-county footballer.

They come, they train hard, they try and be as positive an influence in everything they do, and they go home to recover to prepare to do it again.

Media work, endorsements, individual awards, opening the local shopping centre – whatever. Stephen Cluxton is allergic to that stuff. That’s not an affectation.

Now, I was different. I’m aware of the irony of espousing media silence as a virtue in a newspaper column. But you have to be true to yourself.

And the thing is, our success wasn’t all about the rest of us trying to be more like Stephen Cluxton all the time. We were a disparate group from different backgrounds with different interests – and it all added to the culture of the squad.

But whenever we needed a reminder of what we were about, our values, all we had to do was look at the fella standing in goals.

There are a million examples of why Stephen Cluxton is such an inspirational leader but the best way to sum it all up is to say that in football he found the perfect outlet for how he is hard-wired.

It’s like the universe provided him with an activity to harness the inquisitiveness of his brain, and to channel his awesome work ethic.

If he was a corner-back or a wing-forward, there wouldn’t have been the same scope to challenge, rethink and reshape the parameters of his position like there was in goals.

Stephen is a science teacher. His mind is programmed to be scientific.

So he would deconstruct all the various aspects of his role, and then try and optimise them. That bit he did through pure graft.

Grand for the rest of us to say, ‘Ah, he’s a teacher. He has the summers off’.

Stephen didn’t have to put in all those hours. He chose to do it. That’s what leadership looks like.

The great players are the ones who do the things that the good players don’t want to do.

If he plays, and I believe he will, the boost to Dublin’s defence is immeasurable.

Being in the full-back line in Gaelic football requires a degree of what people like to call mindfulness. You need to be calm and relaxed.

Clear-headed. You’re the guy likeliest to cost your team a goal if you make a mistake.

With Stephen there, you’re more at ease. He provides you with the freedom to attack the ball.

We had a relationship where, in my eyes, we challenged each other. Every season we’d have a row about something or other. But it was only ever a clash of ideas, never personalities.

You can tell when he’s grumpy – his body language gives him away a mile off.

But – and this isn’t something that people will appreciate – he’s one of the funniest people I know. Honestly, it’s a huge part of what he brings.

You can’t be going around raging at everyone all the time, or it loses impact. People become immune to it. Everyone thinks you’re just a narky b*****d – and pay no notice.

Stephen has a brilliant mix. He’s great fun. And it means when he gets serious, you know it’s time to get your game face on.

An example.

I always sat beside Stephen on the team bus from the Gibson Hotel to Croke Park. I’d let him have the window seat.

The window seat is a nightmare.

You’ve to pretend not to see all the people, four feet away from you, cheering and waving.

Sophie’s Choice. Wave back and look like an eejit or ignore them and come across like you take yourself too seriously.

Sorry, lads. Can’t wave back. I’m far too busy being in the zone.

Stephen, needless to say, never had any problem looking straight ahead. But then, every so often, he’d reach over and push the button that set off the emergency signal to stop the bus.

There’d be pure silence. Everyone looking around to see who it is.

And then they’d spot Stephen using the button, and the noise it makes like a football supporter using an air horn.

He’d completely break the tension, but we all knew when we got off the bus it was time to get serious.

I wasn’t big on superstitions. But I always went out the door of the dressing room directly after him.

He was first out and I made sure I was second. He was my captain. There’s no one I’d rather follow into battle.