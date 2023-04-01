| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stephen Cluxton is a purist, a perfectionist... and he's much funnier than he lets on

Philly McMahon

There are no downsides to Clucko’s return... he was my captain, there is no one I’d rather follow into battle

Stephen Cluxton made his return to the Dublin panel for the league game against Louth. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stephen Cluxton made his return to the Dublin panel for the league game against Louth. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton made his return to the Dublin panel for the league game against Louth. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton made his return to the Dublin panel for the league game against Louth. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It was a bit like the JFK assassination. One of those ‘where were you?’ moments.

Where were you when Stephen Cluxton made his comeback for Dublin?

Related topics

More On Dublin GAA

Most Watched

Privacy