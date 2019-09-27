Stephen Cluxton in contention for Footballer of the Year as Dublin receive 13 All-Star nominations

There will be yet more glory for the Dublin footballers after they completed a clean sweep of nominations for the Footballer of the Year award.

There will be yet more glory for the Dublin footballers after they completed a clean sweep of nominations for the Footballer of the Year award.

Stars of Dublin's drive to an historic fifth All-Ireland title in a row Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Con O'Callaghan will battle it out for the gong, which will be voted for by the inter-county playing body and revealed at a black tie banquet at Dublin's Convention Centre on Friday, November 1 - an event which will be shown live on RTÉ.

Dublin's inspirational captain Cluxton could pick up his first Player of the Year award. The Parnells man was nominated for the gong back in 2017 but lost out to Andy Moran and also missed out on that year's All-Star award which went to David Clarke. The Mayo goalkeeper had also been nominated for the top award.

However, he faces stiff opposition from Cuala star O'Callaghan, who leads the betting for the award, as well as former winner McCaffrey.

Running Cluxton will be expected to pick up the sixth All-Star award of his career next month with Donegal's Shaun Patton and Kerry's Shane Ryan also in the running.

Cluxton, McCaffrey and O'Callaghan are three of Dublin's 13 strong representation on the All-Star shortlist with 11 counties represented.

Kerry are next on the list behind Dublin with nine nominations after a season that saw them reach both national finals with the likes of David Moran, Tom O'Sullivan and Stephen O'Brien all featuring.

Ulster champions Donegal weigh in with six including Michael Murphy while league champions Mayo get four. Tyrone and Meath are honoured with three nominations. The Royals feature on the list again after a season that saw them seal promotion to the top flight and reach the Super 8s, while Armagh, Roscommon (both two) and Cavan, Clare and Cork (all one each) round off the 45-strong list.

GAA Newsletter

"To be chosen as one of the stand-out performers in what was a special Gaelic football season is a major honour and I congratulate all of those who have made this distinguished shortlist," said GAA president John Horan.

"I am delighted to see so many counties deservedly represented and while it is a significant individual achievement, it is also a source of immense pride shared by the families and clubs to which all of these star players belong."

GAA GPA Player of the Year Nominees: Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey, Con O'Callaghan (all Dublin)

Young Player of the Year Nominees: David Clifford (Kerry), Seán O'Shea (Kerry), Rían O'Neill (Armagh)

Goalkeepers

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Shaun Patton (Donegal)

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Defenders

David Byrne (Dublin)

Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

John Small (Dublin)

Paul Murphy (Kerry)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Colm Boyle (Mayo)

Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

Chris Barrett (Mayo)

Stephen McMenamin (Donegal)

Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Donal Keogan (Meath)

Conor McGill (Meath)

Conor Moynagh (Cavan)

Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

Niall Daly (Roscommon)





Midfielders

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Michael Darragh Macauley (Dublin)

David Moran (Kerry)

Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)

Bryan Menton (Meath)

Forwards

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Brian Howard (Dublin)

Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Dean Rock (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Paul Geaney (Kerry)

Seán O’Shea (Kerry)

Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)

Jamie Brennan (Donegal)

Michael Murphy (Donegal)

Paddy McBrearty (Donegal)

Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

Conor Cox (Roscommon)

Rían O’Neill (Armagh)

Brian Hurley (Cork)

Jamie Malone (Clare)

County by county breakdown:

Dublin 13, Kerry 9, Donegal 6, Mayo 4, Tyrone 3, Meath 3, Armagh 2, Roscommon 2, Cavan 1, Clare 1, Cork 1.

Read more: Tipp lead the way with 11 All-Star nominations - but Noel McGrath omitted from Hurler of the Year shortlist

Irish Independent