Stephen Cluxton at 40: Forty memories of Dublin legend from humble beginnings to the long goodbye

Badminton and soccer were Stephen Cluxton’s early sports of choice - he didn’t play Gaelic football until he was almost 14. But Brian Talty was among the teachers in St David’s, Artane who felt he had the makings of a decent inside forward.

When St David’s U-16 goalkeeper became suddenly unavailable for a match, manager Séamus Reilly, a Meath man, figured Cluxton was a suitable fix. Brian Moran and Brian Lavin, two Kerrymen involved with Dublin underage teams, spotted potential. So it began.

Vinny Galvin and Éanna O’Reilly were the first and second-choice Dublin minor goalkeepers in 1999. Cluxton was drafted in as back-up during the year and by its end, wins a starting place for the All-Ireland semi-final against Down. Aged 17, it’s his first competitive appearance in a Dublin jersey.

4. Debut Day

An injury to Davey Byrne prompts Tommy Carr to drag John O’Leary out of retirement in case something goes wrong with his back-up, a 19-year-old with no senior experience. Cluxton is solid against Longford and then Offaly, before stepping out for the fit-again Byrne.

5. Star gazing

By the end of 2002, Tommy Lyons is the new Dublin manager, Cluxton the number one ’keeper. He wins the first of his 16 Leinster medals (a provincial record) and finishes the year as an All-Star, one of six.

6. Red mist

Lyons blames Cluxton for Dublin’s loss to Armagh in the 2003 All-Ireland SFC after he is sent off for kicking Steven McDonnell. Heavy subsequent criticism sours Cluxton on the media forever. In 20 years, he gives a minuscule number of interviews.

7. Consistency At Last

After the oscillations of Lyons’ tenure, ‘Pillar’ Caffrey takes over and Dublin win four Leinsters. It’s during this period also that Cluxton begins to work with specialist goalkeeper coach Gary Matthews, a relationship that lasts more than a decade.

8. Semi Sorrow

In 2007, Dublin lose to a brilliant Kerry team by two points in the All-Ireland semi-final. It’s their best chance at ending the famine under Caffrey. Cluxton is again chosen as an All-Star but after Dublin’s meltdown against Mayo the year before, the last-four losses are mounting up.

9. Startled Earwig

A productive start to the Pat Gilroy era is undone in disastrous fashion when Kerry beat them by 17 points in the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final, prompting their manager’s infamous unflattering comparison. Dublin have never seemed further from an All-Ireland.

10. Five Past Cluxton

In 111 championship appearances, Cluxton concedes 64 goals. Five of them come in the same Leinster semi-final against Meath in 2010. The game is a watershed for Dublin, with Gilroy accelerating change to their style of play.

11. Off The Mark

Two weeks later, in Dublin’s first qualifier match against Tipperary, Cluxton comes up to kick a ’45. It’s his first point for Dublin and begins a craze for free-taking ’keepers. He goes on to score 0-66 worth of placed balls.

12. Triggered

Cluxton is part of a Darndale side which plays a Liverpool Legends XI at Morton Stadium in a charity soccer match in April 2011. After some niggle, Cluxton punches Jason McAteer. The former Irish international calls on Cluxton to apologise. None is forthcoming.

13. Semi-Delirious

In a game that gains instant infamy, Dublin beat Donegal 0-8 to 0-6 to make the 2011 All-Ireland final. After ten years, five All-Ireland semi-finals and 54 championship appearances, he will grace football’s biggest day.

14. Cool As Ice

70 minutes and 50 seconds are on the board when Joe McQuillan awards Dublin a free for a foul on Kevin McManamon by Barry John Keane. At 71:53, the ball sails over the bar from Cluxton’s boot, coining the most iconic moment in Dublin GAA history.

15. Thanks, But No Thanks

Afterwards, Tomás Ó Sé hands Cluxton the match ball. He casually discards it and disappears down the tunnel, declining to hang around for the trophy presentation. He later rings Ó Sé to apologise for any offence.

16. Wizard of Oz

Anthony Tohill selects Cluxton as captain for Ireland’s International Rules Series in Australia, where the local media have worked themselves into a state of irate disbelief that the visiting captain won’t be speaking to them. Ireland win both Tests.

17. Seeing Red’

Redmond Barry beats Cluxton for Wexford’s only goal of 2012 Leinster semi-final. It’s the fourth time Barry has scored a goal on Cluxton in the championship, more than any other player. Lee Keegan and Ryan McHugh have both scored three.

18. O Captain! My Captain!

Gasps in the media room in Croke Park after Cluxton lands in with Jim Gavin following Dublin’s opening 2013 league game against Cork, Gavin’s first as manager. They announce that Cluxton will captain the team. Only weeks previously, there had been speculation that he might retire.

19. Conductor-in-Chief

On ‘The Sunday Game’ after the 2013 All-Ireland final, Kevin McStay asserts that Cluxton “dictated the match” via a symphony of restarts. Not only does he hang around for the presentation on this occasion, Cluxton lifts Sam Maguire, the first of seven times as captain.

20. Apocalypse Now

Having blown everyone to smithereens, Dublin look as close to a sure thing as can be for a second All-Ireland in a row in 2014 until Donegal arrive in Croke Park with a plan to counteract their man-to-man set-up. They open Dublin up for three goals with a brutal second-half demolition. It proves to be Cluxton’s last championship defeat.

21. Third Time’s A Charm

Under a cold September rain, Dublin beat Kerry 0-12 to 0-9 to win Sam back in the 2015 All-Ireland final. Cluxton scores a free and a season that began with a new tactical template, with which Dublin occasionally struggled, turns into one of Gavin’s greatest successes.

22. Fail To Prepare . . .

Following the departure of Davey Byrne as goalkeeping coach, in comes former League of Ireland ‘keeper Josh Moran. Moran and Matthews were the opposing goalies in the 1990 FAI Cup final. Such is Moran’s subsequent influence, Cluxton dedicates his 2019 Footballer of the Year award to him.

23. Skyfall

The atmosphere around Croke Park explodes when Kerry pinch two goals from Cluxton kick-outs at the end of first half of their ’16 All-Ireland semi-final. Code cracked? Dubs rattled? Every one of his second-half restarts are executed to near perfection. Dublin win again and go on to make it back-to-back titles.

24. Keeping Up Appearances

On July 17, 2017, Cluxton captains Dublin to their seventh Leinster title in a row in his 88th championship appearance, drawing level with joint record holders, Marc and Tomás Ó Sé. He passes them in Dublin’s next game and goes on to make 111.

25. Spot Prizes

Cluxton repels Peter Harte’s penalty in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final, to keep the ball rolling towards a three-in-a-row. It’s not an isolated event. The following year, he saves a penalty from Galway’s Eamonn Brannigan at the same stage. In 2019, he denies Paul Geaney in the drawn All-Ireland final.

26. All-Star Snub

Though he ended with six All-Stars – more than any ’keeper - Cluxton comes out the wrong side of a couple of tight calls in 2016 and ’17 when Mayo’s David Clarke gets the nod. In ’17, after Dublin win three-in-a-row, the pair are both nominated for Footballer of the Year, the first time four players are shortlisted.

27. Master’s Apprentice

In round six of the 2018 League, Evan Comerford makes his senior Dublin debut against Galway in Salthill, becoming the seventh understudy to Cluxton during his time with Dublin. The others are Brian Murphy, John Leonard, Paul Copeland, Shane Supple, Michael Savage, Seán Currie. Michael Shiels comes in as third-choice goalie in 2019.

28. In The Wars

Cluxton is challenged recklessly in the air by James McGivney in the 2018 Leinster semi-final against Longford. It’s only much later that it emerges he suffered three broken bones in his back, a punctured lung and damaged shoulder cartilage.

29. Missing In Action

Cluxton sits out the subsequent Leinster final against Laois, with Comerford standing in. It’s the first time in 14 years that Dublin have played a championship match without Cluxton in goal. He returns for the next game, though his preparation for the rest of the year is compromised.

30. Time To Go?

Unbeknownst to everyone outside Dublin’s inner sanctum, Cluxton considers retiring after 2018. It takes four months of rehab to correct his injuries, by which stage Comerford has found form in the league. Only the encouragement of management and players convinces Cluxton to play on for what will be his crowning season.

31. Inches

Of the countless saves Cluxton makes for Dublin, perhaps none are as impressive or so important as the razor-thin touch he gets on Paul Murphy’s shot to divert it on to the crossbar in the drawn 2019 All-Ireland final. With 14 men, Dublin salvage a draw and a chance at immortality.

32. Extra Homework

Beaten by Killian Spillane in the draw, Cluxton resolves not to let it happen again. “He had a laptop, trying to replay in slow motion what way his feet and positioning were,” revealed Gavin, brimming with admiration, after the five-in-a-row was won. “That’s somebody who’s a master of his craft. Through that example, he inspires people around him.”

33. Best In Show

Cluxton is announced as 2019 Footballer of the Year. He is the first goalkeeper to win the All-Stars version of the award since its inception in 1995. Only Offaly’s Martin Furlong and Billy Morgan of Cork won its predecessor, the Texaco Footballer of the Year, from the number one jersey.

34. He Speaks!

In a rare interview upon accepting the award, Cluxton explains the reasoning behind his legendary levels of preparation. “I just don’t want to let anyone down. I think if I train really, really hard and I made a mistake then I can accept that because I know the hours I’ve put in. But I suppose in a team game I’m kind of worried I could make a mistake and cost the team and that drives me as well to try to train harder.”

35. Back Again

At his first press conference since taking over from Jim Gavin, Dessie Farrell reveals that Cluxton is “very keen and intent on staying involved” for a 20th season. He proves this by appearing with a scratch Dublin squad in their first O’Byrne Cup game under Farrell in Longford.

36. History Maker

On October 18, 2020, in Dublin’s first league match in Parnell Park in a decade against Meath, Cluxton breaks the county record for appearances set by Johnny McDonnell, goalkeeper in the Bloody Sunday game of 1920.

37. Medals Of Honour

Behind closed doors, seven days before Christmas 2020, Dublin beat Mayo to clinch a sixth Sam Maguire in a row and Cluxton, his eighth All-Ireland medal, matching the haul of five Kerry greats from the 1970s/’80s; Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran, Páidí Ó Sé, Ger Power, Mikey Sheehy and Pat Spillane.

38. You Shall Not Pass

Cluxton and Dublin also set a record for not conceding a single goal in their five matches on the way to winning the 2020 All-Ireland. The final is Cluxton’s 64th clean sheet in his 111th championship game.

39. The Long Goodbye

After prolonged speculation and mixed messages from the Dublin camp, Cluxton lines out for Parnell’s in a league game just a week before the Leinster SFC begins. It’s taken as sign that he will not be returning although Dessie Farrell leaves the door open. Without him, Dublin relinquish their grasp on Sam Maguire.

40….Not Out?

Today, Cluxton turns 40. His legend long secured. His profile remains on the Dublin squad list on the county board website, but so too does Kevin McManamon’s. It would be a seismic surprise if he returned now. But then, Cluxton has never been big on convention.