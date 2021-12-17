| 8.9°C Dublin

Stephen Cluxton at 40: Forty memories of Dublin legend from humble beginnings to the long goodbye

As Dublin’s enigmatic No 1 for almost 20 years hits a milestone birthday today, we chart the key moments in his football journey from humble beginnings to his long goodbye

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton saves a penalty against Kerry during the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park in September 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
Stephen Cluxton lines up one of his trademark free-kicks. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Stephen Cluxton lines up one of his trademark free-kicks. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton lines up one of his trademark free-kicks. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Badminton and soccer were Stephen Cluxton’s early sports of choice - he didn’t play Gaelic football until he was almost 14. But Brian Talty was among the teachers in St David’s, Artane who felt he had the makings of a decent inside forward.

1. Humble Beginnings

2. Schooldays Over

When St David’s U-16 goalkeeper became suddenly unavailable for a match, manager Séamus Reilly, a Meath man, figured Cluxton was a suitable fix. Brian Moran and Brian Lavin, two Kerrymen involved with Dublin underage teams, spotted potential. So it began.

3. Minor Presence

