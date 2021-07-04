Stephen Cluxton and Kevin McManamon not in Dublin squad for Wexford tie but Dean Rock named on bench

Stephen Cluxton is not part of the Dublin squad for their Leinster SFC clash with Wexford. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton is once again not part of Dublin's matchday squad but Dean Rock does make the bench, putting him in line for his first piece of competitive action this year at their Leinster SFC clash with Wexford.

Michael Shiel has been named as Dublin's replacement goalkeeper, supporting Evan Comerford who is in for his third championship start.

Comerford and Shiel were the regular goalkeepers during the league in the continued absence of Cluxton whose future, amidst speculation that he will not be back, is not clear.

Rock has carried an injury during the league, keeping him out of all four matches to date but has returned for a recent challenge game.

Kevin McManamon is not listed among the 26-man squad with no clarity as to whether he will be involved this summer while Jonny Cooper sits the game out.