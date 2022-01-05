Stefan Okunbor soars on debut as Kerry crush Limerick in Jack O'Connor's return

Jack O’Connor’s third coming proved a victorious one as Kerry made a successful return to the McGrath Cup under lights at Austin Stack Park when they proved too strong for an experimental Limerick side.

It was O’Connor’s first game in charge since August 2012 but he appears to have lost none of his old magic.

Kerry fielded three of the side that last won the McGrath Cup in 2017, when they defeated Limerick 3-12 to 2-12, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney. Limerick had just six of the side that lost to Cork in last year’s Munster SFC semi-final loss.

The home side was on top once debutant Stefan Okunbor caught the throw in and the forward line moved with menace with the Clifford brothers in unstoppable form. David Clifford converted an early mark while Gavin Crowley joined the attack to add a second.

Limerick, who were dropping everyone back into their own half, were breached when Pa Warren lost possession as he bore down on goal and Paudie Clifford finished to the net. Limerick managed to open their account with a Cillian Fahy point but Kerry were dominant in every sector. David Clifford scored a second Kerry goal in the 10th minute after a fine move involving Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney and points from the Clifford brothers saw Kerry lead 2-4 to 0-1.

Kerry continued to look sharp and by half time had added nine more points with Paul Geaney and David Clifford looking particularly sharp as Kerry led 2-13 to 0-3 at half time.

Kerry emptied their bench during a one-sided second half as Limerick could only add a Robbie Bourke point in the third quarter as Kerry substitutes Sean O'Shea and Tony Brosnan plundered seven points between them and Kerry ran out twenty-three point winners.

Scorers: Kerry: D Clifford (1-4, 1f, 1m), P Clifford (1-2), S O’Shea (0-4, 3 f’s), P Geaney (0-3, 1m, 1 f), T Brosnan (0-3,1f), K Spillane (0-2), P Wrenn, G Crowley, D Moynihan, S O’Brien, and M Burns (0-1 each),

Limerick: C Fahy (0-2), D Noonan, P Nash, R Bourke and L O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

KERRY: S Murphy, D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; Pa Warren, M Breen, G Crowley; S Okunbor, A Spillane; D Moynihan, P Clifford, S O’Brien; K Spillane, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: T Brosnan for D Clifford (h/t), C Gammell for P Warren (h/t) S O’Shea for S Okunbor (h/t), B Ó Beaglaoich for M Breen (45), M Burns for P Clifford (45), J Savage for D Moynihan (49), P O’Shea for K Spillane (51), D Roche for P Geaney (54).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; J Liston, L Murphy, M O’Sullivan; T McCarthy, C Falvey, C McSweeney; D Treacy, R O’Brien; P Dé Brúin, D Kelly, D Noonan, P Nash, R Bourke, H Bourke

Subs: L O’Sullivan for M O’Sullivan (14 inj), J Hayes for R O’Brien (48), B Coleman for R Bourke (48), S Barry for D Kelly (54), D Ranahan for J Liston (59).