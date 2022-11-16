Statue commemorating Cavan’s most famous footballer John Joe O’Reilly embodies a glorious past

The proliferation of statues commemorating revered GAA figures around the country has accelerated significantly over the last decade.

From the imposing presence of Association founder Michael Cusack at the back of the stand named in his honour in Croke Park, to Páidí Ó Sé outside his own public house in Ventry on the Dingle peninsula, a regular stop-off point for tourists, the numbers have grown.

Most commemorate the deceased, but in Waterville and outside the Dunboyne Castle Hotel in Meath, there are bronze commemorations of two living legends, Mick O’Dwyer and Seán Boylan.

The figures of O’Dwyer and Ó Sé are joined by another in Kerry, with John Egan perpetuated in the middle of Sneem.

Nicky Rackard in Wexford town, Christy Ring in Cloyne, Ollie Walsh in Thomastown and, more recently, Mick Mackey in Castleconnell and Dick Walsh, the Kilkenny man commonly referred to as ‘Drug’, who captained the county to three All-Ireland titles in the early part of the last century, in Mooncoin, are among the hurling figures on which such honours are bestowed.

Only last September, a group who got together in Kildare unveiled a statue to Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon, Kildare’s All-Ireland-winning football captain in 1928, when he had the distinction of being the first man to lift the Sam Maguire Cup.

Roscommon has honoured two of its heroes in a similar way. Dermot Earley’s statue was unveiled in his home village in Roscommon, Gorthaganny, in 2011, a year after his death, while one of Gerry O’Malley, the county’s renowned centre-back through three decades, from the 1940s to the 1960s, stands in the south Roscommon village of Brideswell.

Ulster doesn’t have a statue of this significance, but that changes on Sunday next when two-time All-Ireland-winning captain John Joe O’Reilly, centre-back on the football ‘Team of the Century’ and ‘Team of the Millennium,’ will be unveiled in Market Square in Cavan.

The date is significant, as it is two days short of the 70th anniversary of John Joe’s death, aged 34, after a short illness.

The idea for a statue commemorating Cavan’s most famous footballer came after the principal town in the county hosted the Fleadh Cheoil in one of the years between 2010 and 2012.

The Anglo-Celt sports editor, Paul Fitzpatrick, wrote a reflection on its success, referencing how Cavan was portrayed as a county with a rich music history with the murals on display, yet there was little similar trace of its even richer football past.

It triggered a group to come together and George Cartwright, the former Cavan chairman and well-regarded chronicler of the county’s football history, was among those to conceive the idea of commemorating his fellow Cornafean man John Joe.

“There was no symbol in Cavan of a historical past as regards sport or GAA and that came to light during ‘the Fleadh’. There were murals on the wall of anonymous musicians playing and graffiti, Paul noted in the ‘Celt’. You would imagine, he said, Cavan was a great music town, but isn’t it a pity that we don’t have a mural or a statue of any of the former famous footballers.”

In more recent years Cartwright wrote a biography, The Gallant John Joe, chronicling the life of the army cadet, who had risen to commandant when he was only in his mid-20s and had responsibility for training recruits on the Curragh during the Second World War.

“The statue will represent all the great players who won All-Irelands – Mick Higgins, Jim Smith, Tony Tighe, so many to mention, and every player who has played for Cavan, and we hope it will provide some inspiration among the youth,” said Cartwright.

Being captain in the Polo Grounds in 1947, when Cavan beat Kerry in the only All-Ireland final played overseas, makes him one of the best remembered All-Ireland-winning captains of all. Such was the regard he was held in that when Curragh reached the 1947 Kildare final but didn’t have a New York-bound John Joe, their opponents, Sarsfields, insisted on waiting until he had returned for the game to be played.

His death five years later caused shock across the country. He had retired from inter-county football at the time, having sustained a blow to the kidney in a Kildare club match earlier in the year.

The statue, sculpted by Séamus Connolly from west Clare, will be unveiled by GAA president Larry McCarthy and John Joe’s youngest brother Séamus, now 90, who lives in Kilternan in Dublin, at 12.30 on Sunday. John Joe has two other siblings still alive – sister Josie Brady, who lives in London, and Vincent, now 103, who lives in Killyclogher in Tyrone.