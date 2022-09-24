Static nature of modern game can be sorted with a minor tweak

Shane Curran has a history of thinking analytically and coming up with workable solutions. It was the former St Brigid’s and Roscommon goalkeeper who devised the template for the kicking tee that most custodians now use, while his work on flood defences, as a close-by resident of the river Shannon, has also proved innovative.

So when he suggests a simple solution he feels can loosen the current playing framework of Gaelic football, you know he has played it around in his head for some time.

The debate about potential playing rules for the game is in the mix again. At the August Central Council meeting, the Standing Committee on Playing Rules (SCOPR) flagged their intention to return to Central Council with motions for Congress, having presented the latest league and championship statistics and taken feedback from delegates.

Curran has watched suggestions put into the public domain with interest. And he is adamant the game doesn’t need a suite of different measures but one that would return kick-outs to the ‘small parallelogram’ and force kickers to clear the 20-metre line.

This, he says, would lead to longer ‘in transit’ time for kick-outs and bring temptation to teams defending kick-outs to press up even higher and more aggressively.

Consequently, he feels the balance would shift back to longer kick-outs, hence more contests and less time to congest a defence.

Statistics compiled by sports data company Gaelic Stats for the SCOPR show long kick-outs are at an all-time low of 50pc, compared to 85pc in 2011. The trend has been firmly downwards in the last decade as short kick-outs have become much more prevalent with the effect that defences become set much more quickly.

Not surprisingly, hand-passing was also at an all-time high in the 2022 championship; another interesting metric was the number of attacks, 8pc according to Gaelic Stats analysis, that went back into the attacking team’s half.

These are all measurements that feed into the consensus that for all the exciting moments, especially when the action hit Croke Park, there was much static and lateral play on view, too.

Curran feels deepening the area a kick-out potentially lands in and ‘stretching’ both teams, so ‘ball in transit’ is longer than it currently stands, will rebalance the odds.

Kick-outs are uniformly taken from the 20-metre line now, having been from the 13-metre line with the necessity for the ball to cross the 20-metre line before that. Curran thinks it’s vital to increase ‘ball in transit’ time, so the risk of a short kick-out becomes greater.

“By and large, many of the rules are fine,” he said. “The source of the issue is how we restart our game from kick-outs. That is the nub of the problem as it leads to blanket defending, slow turnaround, and slow transitions.

“You would have more progression instead of lateral play if kick-outs went back to the ‘six-yard box’ or alternatively the penalty spot. The longer the ball is in transit from point A to point B, the easier it is to close it down. The shorter the time in transit, the harder it is, hence you get a lot of short kick-outs, and really, it is not a skill any longer to get a short kick-out away.

“It is so easy because it’s mostly five (forwards) covering six because one is already withdrawn. If they are pressing, it is easy because it is difficult for a team to close it down when the ball transit time may be only a few seconds.

“But if you can extend that transit time out to five or six seconds, then the game is completely different. You have a far more ‘vertical’ game. You have more one-on-one contests and longer kick-outs,” said Curran.

“For example, if you are kicking out from the six-yard box into the Hogan Stand from the Hill 16 and you have to kick the ball past the 20-metre line, that’s almost a 60-metre kick by the time it reaches the receiver with the angle involved. As it is, it is only a 40-metre kick to a wing-back or a corner-back who has dropped off and the time in transit is only a few seconds,” he suggested.

“Once the kick-out moved up to the 20-metre line, for any competent goalkeeper, there was no skill involved because most teams were giving up the ball, understanding they couldn’t close down the space effectively. The transit time of the ball is too short for players to react to. When it’s back that 14 metres, that makes the world of difference. The temptation to draw them out will be there.”

Read More

The analysis of the inter-county trends for Gaelic football in 2022 show more of the same, with the ratio of hand to foot passes, 3.4, at its second highest level. Other trends include …

Scoring

At 36.9 scores per game, the championship scoring average was the third highest on record, behind the 38.2 in 2018 and 37.3 last year. The average score per game in the Tailteann Cup was 37.1. Goals were more plentiful in the 2022 championship, at 2.6, the highest since the 2.7 average in the 1989 championship.

The average winning margin was 7.9 points per game, down from 9.4 in 2021, which featured only provincial games with no qualifiers or Tailteann Cup. In the Tailteann Cup, the average winning margin was 5.6, an indication that the games in both competitions were more competitive.

Kick-outs

At 50pc, long kick-outs, deemed those that cross the 45-metre line, were at their lowest since such records were collated. In 2011, long kick-outs, as defined, were at 86pc. Some 16pc of all kick-outs are marked while contested kick-outs are down to 36pc, the lowest in six years.

Contested kick-out marks have also dropped considerably, down to 37pc this year on average from 50pc in 2020 and 55pc in 2017. The quality of kick-outs and receivers has improved, but teams are clearly satisfied to sit back off the ‘marker’ and defend.

Back-passes to the goalkeepers, including those taken when the ‘keeper is joining play further outfield, have also steadily increased, up to 13.1 in the championship (11.2, 10.8, 11.9 in the three preceding championships) and 10.8 in the league, a reflection the growing involvement of goalkeepers in play.

Some 19pc of those back-passes come in a kick-out phase of play (within three passes of a kick-out).

Fouls/Cards

Fouling and indiscipline dropped considerably, according to the Gaelic Stats overview. They recorded an average of 33 fouls per game, five less than the 2021 average and the second lowest since they began collating such details in 2011. Only the average of 32 in 2018 was lower.

Cards were all lower than in previous years. There was an average of 3.8 yellow cards in the championship, down from 4.7 in 2021, 3.9 in 2020 and 5.5 in 2019. There were just 0.4 red cards per game, while the black card average was down to 0.3, having averaged 1.1 between 2015 and 2017.

By Gaelic Stats’ interpretation, cynical fouls dropped from 1.5 per game to 0.6, further evidence of a ‘cleaner’ game developing, though the continued advance towards a more possession-based game could account for less contact and tackles.

Some 30 cynical fouls were recorded as part of the report, ten inside the goal-scoring zone that yielded two penalties/sin bin. Fouls inside the goal-scoring zone were back up to 14pc, having been at 11pc and 12pc in the two years before.

Ball In Play

The ball was in play for an average of 39 minutes and 12 seconds per 70 minutes of a championship game in 2022, amounting to 56pc.

The average ball-in-play time over a ten-minute period in a championship match is 5.30. Gaelic Stats found no appreciable drop in ball-in-play time during the sin-bin period for the 21 black cards issued in the 2022 championship. There were a couple of outliers, though, with just 4.48 ball-in-play time during Finnian Ó Laoí’s ten minutes off for Galway against Mayo in the Connacht Championship and 4.58 played when John Small was off for Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final. Injury treatment for Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford, either side of a Kerry penalty that he saved, was 3.25 and 3.29.

The average game in 2022 had nine substitutions and the stoppage time averaged 42 seconds. For double substitutions, that was up to 55 seconds. In 2022, the ball was out of play for an average of 6.35 for substitutions.

Steps

Gaelic Stats have added a new metric, measuring the number of steps taken using 50 random examples during 15 games. The number ranged from one to 10, with an average of 4.7 between plays (bounce, solo, delivery), slightly above the four steps permitted. On average, it took 1.3 seconds for four steps.

Attacks Going Backwards

Another new metric collated this year and last. In any game over 70 minutes, the average number of attacks is 70. Last year, the number of attacks that went back across the 65-metre line once an attack had started was 4.5, but this year, it was up to 5.6. So 8pc of all attacks, effectively, are ending up back in the attacking team’s half.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​