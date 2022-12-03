St Mogue’s Fethard edge out Dunshaughlin to claim Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship

St Mogue’s Fethard made history in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday when they pipped favourites Dunshaughlin in a cracking contest to capture the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship title.

After winning the Junior hurling crown in 2017, they are the first Wexford club ever to win provincial championships in both codes.

A Morgen Ellis goal in the 23rd minute was the key score of the first half as Fethard went on to lead by 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval.

Mathew Costello netted one minute after play resumed to equalise for the Meath men, but two points from Jake Molloy frees restored Fethard’s lead.

However, an Aaron Murphy goal gave Dunshaughlin a 2-7 to 1-9 advantage in the 42nd minute and set the scene for a grandstand finish.

The teams were level on three occasions thereafter before Cian Byrne (free) and Joe Sutton edged Fethard ahead by 1-15 to 2-10 in the first minute of additional time.

Matthew Moyles struck back with the last Dunshaughlin point, but Fethard held on in a pulsating finish to advance to the All Ireland semi final.

They are only the second Wexford club to win this title, following in the footsteps of 2017 champions Kilanerin.

Scorers –

Fethard – C Byrne 0-6 (5 frees), J Tubritt 0-5 (3 frees), M Ellis 1-0, J Molloy 0-2 frees, R Waters 0-1, J Sutton 0-1.

Dunshaughlin – L Mitchell 0-6 (2 frees), M Costello 1-0, A Murphy 1-0, M Moyles 0-2, N Byrne 0-1, J McDonagh 0-1, C Duke 0-1.

Teams:

Fethard: W Doyle; C Molloy, D Mullan, M Doyle; S Nunan, G Foley (capt), J Molloy; J Sutton, R Waters; E Whelan, J Tubritt, G O’Grady; C Byrne, M Dwyer, M Ellis. Sub. - A Swan for Nunan (44).

Dunshaughlin: A McDermott; O Foley, A Doyle, N Byrne; D Fildes, N Murphy (capt), A Kealy; B Duggan, C Gray; J McDonagh, M Costello, M Moyles; C Duke, C Jennings, L Mitchell. Subs. - A Murphy for Jennings (HT), R Kinsella for Fildes (HT), J Rushe for McDonagh (50), F Toolan for Doyle (59).

Referee: A Coyne (Westmeath).