St Jude's power past St Vincent's to reach Dublin SFC semi-final

St Jude’s became the first team to book their place in the Dublin SFC semi-finals at Parnell Park with an authoritative seven-point victory over a hugely disappointing St. Vincent’s in Parnell Park.

Measured and precise with their play throughout, St. Jude's kept Vincent’s to just a single second half point as the 2017 champions faded alarmingly in a game that at one stage, was at risk of being called off due to fading light and a floodlight malfunction.

Vincent’s started by scoring the first two points of the game but repeatedly found a Jude’s defence that was disciplined in their tackling and consistent in their structure.

Had Kevin McManamon calibrated his shooting better, last year’s county finalists could have had the half-time lead their superiority deserved but the Dublin star was still hugely influential.

Less so was Diarmuid Connolly, who cut a frustrated figure, unable to find space and as Vincent’s chased the game desperately late on, surrounded by Jude’s defenders.

At 0-5 to 0-3, Vincent’s required a quick start to the second half but Jude’s got managed as well, kicking the first five points on the spin – four of which came from frees (three from Pádraig Clarke and one from Niall Coakley) as Vincent’s raggedness manifested itself in poor, frustrated tackling.

To compound a miserable night for the Marino club, Vincent’s sub Joe Feeney was sent off for a straight red card for striking as Jude’s made a defiant statement about their potential to win a first Dublin SFC title in their history.

SCORERS – St Jude’s: P Clarke 0-4 (4f), K McManamon 0-3 (1f), R Joyce, T Devlin, D McLoughlin, N Coakley (f) 0-1 each. St Vincent’s: Cameron Diamond, A Baxter, T Quinn, J Feeney 0-1 each.

St Jude's: P Copeland; O Manning, J McGuire, C Fitzpatrick; T Lahiff, C Guckian, R Martina; M Sweeney, R Joyce; T Devlin, D McLoughlin, K Doherty; N Coakley, K McManamon, P Clarke. Subs: D Sheehy for McLoughlin (46), S Ryan for Fitzpatrick (50), P Cunningham for Joyce (53), D Kavanagh for Clarke (60), R Wallace for Devlin (62).

St Vincent's: M Savage; M Concarr, J Curley, J McCusker; S Lambe, G Burke, Cameron Diamond; Cormac Diamond, A Martin, N Mullins, D Connolly, S Lowry; E Varley, A Baxter, T Quinn. Subs: F Breathnach for Martin (36), A Giblin for Martin (39), J Feeney for Lowry (45), E Fennell for Mullins (46), G Murphy for Varley (47), S O’Meara for Cormac Diamond (49)

Referee: J King (Garda/Westmanstown Gaels)

