St Jude's left heartbroken as Kilmacud Crokes snatch Dublin county final after thrilling finale

IT was a bit late in coming but there was high drama in Parnell Park this evening.

The upshot is that Kilmacud Crokes are Dublin champions again, though not without scrapping with every ounce of collective energy for a one-point win.

St. Jude’s, the nearly men of Dublin football this past decade, suffered their most excruciating loss yet.

At one stage in a game that yielded just 15 scores, Jude’s led by 1-4 to 0-2. Given the extreme premium on scores and Jude’s brilliantly organised defence, that seemed like it might just be enough.

But a crucial goal scored by sub Cian O’Connor put Crokes back into a late lead and in the ensuing exchange for supremacy that followed in a fraught, gruelling finale, Kilmacud finished out on top. Just.

It gives Crokes a Dublin senior football and hurling double, the first time a team from the capital has managed such a feat since 2009.

SCORERS – Kilmacud Crokes: P Mannion 0-4 (2f), C O’Connor 1-0, A Jones, C Pearson, C Ferris (f) 0-1 each.

St. Jude’s: A Connolly 1-1, D Mannix 0-3 (1f), D Kavanagh, B Coakley ’45 0-1 each.

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; D O’Brien, M Mullin, R McGowan; A McGowan, C O’Shea, R O’Carroll; B Shovlin, C Dias; S Horan, D Mullin, T Fox; H Kenny, P Mannion, S Cunningham. Subs: C O’Connor for Fox (44), C Casey for Shovlin (46), C Pearson for Kenny (50), A Jones for O’Carroll (53 inj)

ST. JUDE’S: P Copleland; A Hassett, J McGuire, O Manning; T Lahiff, M Sweeney, C Guckian; C Murphy, P Spillane; D Sheehy, K McManamon, D Kavanagh; N Coakley, A Connolly, D Mannix. Subs: D McLoughlin for Kavanagh (37 inj), R Joyce for Sheehy (50), B Coakley for N Coakley (53), R Martina for Manning (53), S Ryan for Murphy (60)

REF: D Feeney (Parnell’s)