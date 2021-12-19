St Finbarr’s see off Éire Óg Ennis to secure first Munster SFC final spot since 1986

Steven Sherlock of St Finbarr's scores a late point for his side during the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Football Championship semi-final win over Éire Óg Ennis at Pairc Ui Rinn. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

CORK kingpins St Finbarr’s marched into to their first Munster senior club football final since 1986 by dint of an eight-point victory over their battling Banner opponents, Éire Óg of Ennis, at Páirc Uí Rinn this afternoon.

Two men inflicted the vast bulk of the damage for the Barrs – Steven Sherlock, newly restored to the Cork panel, top-scored with 0-9 but an even bigger difference proved to be the two first half goals netted by Down ‘import’ Conor McCrickard.

Those smartly finished goals, after 12 and 27 minutes, left the home team firmly in the ascendant at the break, leading by 2-7 to 0-4.

To Éire Óg’s credit, they refused to accept their seemingly inevitable fate and they clipped the last four points of the third quarter to trail by 2-9 to 0-10 at the second water break.

Even though McCrickard’s sublime dummy and point, greeted with a fist pump, made it a two-goal game again, Mark McInerney and Gavin Cooney (free) responded with the next two scores, cutting the deficit to four points with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

Just when it appeared that Barrs might be wilting, Sherlock came into his own once more and landed the last four points – a vital effort from play and then three more frees, including a brilliant touchline strike at the death.

In a feisty encounter, two players from each team were black-carded – David Reidy and sub Ikem Ugwueru for Éire Óg, Ian Maguire and Jamie Burns for Finbarr’s – while visiting midfielder Darren O’Neill walked for a second yellow deep in injury-time.

The winners now advance to a Munster final date with Austin Stacks of Tralee in mid-January.

The Clare champions were first out of the blocks, Gavin Cooney missing a presentable free before Mark McInerney and Cooney both landed sharp left-footed efforts from play. But it was to prove the ultimate false dawn for a team that, by then, had already lost Clare hurler Reidy to a fourth minute black card for tripping Colins Lyons.

Gradually, Finbarr’s worked their way into the contest. Steven Sherlock, their marquee forward, drew them level via a mark and a tap-over free.

And even though Cooney converted his own free to restore their visitors’ lead, Sherlock’s sharp thinking via a quick free found McCrickard in glorious isolation in front of goals.

The Down native gleefully accepted the present, and his roofed finish left the Barrs 1-2 to 0-3 ahead at the water break.

Ironically, it was during Maguire’s ten minutes ‘in the bin’ that his team took firm control of proceedings, outscoring their opponents by 1-3 to 0-1, as Colin Lyons’ tempting delivery from the right wing was gathered by McCrickard who rounded ‘keeper Nathan Murray to fire home his second.

Scorers:

St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock 0-9 (6f, 1m), C McCrickard 2-1, C Myers Murray 0-3, D O’Brien 0-1.

Éire Óg: G Cooney 0-4 (2f), M McInerney 0-3, C Ó hAiniféin 0-2, P Talty, D O’Neill, E Courtney 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

ST FINBARR’S – J Kerins; B Hennessy, S Ryan, A O’Connor; C Lyons, J Burns, C Scully; I Maguire, E Comyns; D O’Brien, M Shields, E Dennehy; S Sherlock, C McCrickard, C Myers Murray.

Subs: E McGreevey for Shields (40), B O’Connell for Dennehy (47), A Lyne for O’Brien (47), L Hannigan for Lyons (54), C Walsh for Myers Murray (60).

ÉIRE ÓG – N Murray; R Lanigan, A Fitzgerald, M Doherty; C Russell, C Ó hAiniféin, E O’Connor; D O’Neill, D McNamara; N McMahon, D Reidy, A McGrath; P Talty, G Cooney, M McInerney.

Subs: I Ugwueru for McGrath (25), D Walsh for Reidy (39), E Courtney for McMahon (43), T Connellan for McInerney (60), D O’Brien for Talty (60).

REF – B Griffin (Kerry)